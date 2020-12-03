Cubs Part Ways With World Series Hero Kyle Schwarber

The Chicago Cubs, who drafted Kyle Schwarber out of Indiana in 2014, decided to move on from the World Series hero on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Chicago Cubs waited 108 years to finally win a World Series, and when they did it in 2016, former Hoosier Kyle Schwarber was right in the middle of it.

His Game 7 heroics – along with many other postseason moments in 2015 and 2016 – made him a Cubs legend forever, especially for the way he did it, returning for the World Series after missing all but two games of the regular season with a torn ACL.

But after another disappointing season last year, the Cubs decided not to offer him a contract for 2021. Schwarber hit just .188 last season, and struck out 66 times in 191 at bats.

“It was a hard conversation,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer said Wednesday. "He wasn't surprised. He was disappointed, as any competitor would be. I expressed we’d definitely keep the door open. We have and will talk to (agent) Casey Close about ways to bring him back.

“I’ve also expressed if that doesn’t work out, (we appreciate) the affection and attitude for all he’s done. He’s always going to be a Cubs legend, no question about that, as he should be.”

The 27-year-old Schwarber was in his final year of arbitration, but the Cubs chose not to risk having to pay him in the $8 million range. Hoyer said the Cubs will consider bringing him back on a smaller deal, but Schwarber should get plenty of interest from other teams, especially American League teams who could use his power as a left-handed designated hitter.

"We'll definitely keep the door open," Hoyer said. "We'll continue to talk about ways to bring him back. We had a good conversation. He's a Cubs legend. No question about that."

Schwarber hit 121 home runs as a Cub, and was one of the best power hitters in the game. But he didn't hit for average, struck out a lot and was a liability defensively. The Cubs, like many major-league teams during the pandemic, are being more careful with their money this offseason.

According to reports, the Cubs said they lost between $125 million and $140 million in 2020. They've laid off employees and also hope to reduce player payroll and make over the lineup after another disappointing season that ended in a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs picked Schwarber with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He was a legend at Indiana, too, leading the Hoosiers to their only College World Series appearance in 2013.