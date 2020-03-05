HoosiersNow
Weather Forces Cancellation of Indiana's Friday Baseball Game

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Pending weather issues have forced the cancellation of Friday's Indiana baseball game with San Diego. The two teams will still play a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday.

Wind-chill temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20’s on Friday afternoon, which forced the cancellation. The game will not be made up. 

The two teams will now play two nine-inning games on Saturday instead of seven innings, which is standard in college baseball doubleheaders. The first game starting at 2:05 p.m. ET. Sunday's first pitch will be at 12:05 p.m. ET.

The Hoosiers are 7-3 on the season after beating Purdue 17-2 on Wednesday. 

