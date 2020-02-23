HoosiersNow
Dunham's Hot Bat a Huge Lift for Hoosiers

Tom Brew

MOBILE, Ala. — Indiana has won its first two games in Alabama thanks mostly to some clutch pitching, but the bats have done just enough damage too in the wins over Tennessee-Martin and South Alabama. 

No one has been hotter than left fielder Elijah Dunham. The junior from Evansville, Ind., has had three hits in each of the first two games, and has hit average up to .527 through five games, going 9-for-17 from the plate and walking five times. 

He's very comfortable at the plate, which is a nice thing in late-February.

"I'm just trying to keep it simple and not do too much.Just play my game.  I'm letting the pitchers come to me,'' Dunham said. 

The approach is working. He had a double and two singles in Saturday's 4-2 win over South Alabama, and he also walked and scored in the first inning, part of a three-run rally that set the tone for the day. After leaving 12 men on base Friday, it was good to get off to a good start. Dunham has liked the approach that Indiana hitters have taken this early in the season.

"When you've got a good pitcher on the mound, sometimes the best way to get to him into get to him early before he gets completely settled in,'' Dunham said. "We've been getting good looks and staying pretty disciplined up there.''

Dunham said these early battles will pay off down the  road, too. Both wins so far have required clutch hits and big plays down the stretch to close out games. Indiana has now won three games in a row and is 3-2 on the season.

"You want to get through these close games early so you learn how to win,'' he said. "I'm glad it's happening early so we know what we're doing and how we're handling ourselves. We've been putting in the work.''

The weekend trip to Mobile concludes on Sunday with a Noon ET game against Siena. Siena has lost twice here in Mobile, falling 7-5 to UT-Martin and 6-1 to South Alabama on Saturday. The Saints are 0-6 so far on the season and have been held to two runs or less in four of their six games.

"It's been good competition all around and I'm glad we've been able to get some wins,'' Dunham said. It's been a good weekend so far and now we just need to finish it off with another good game.''

What's gone on here so far in Mobile

FRIDAY

  • Indiana 3, Tennessee-Martin 2: Connor Manous pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the bottom of the ninth to preserve Indiana's victory. CLICK HERE
  • Tom Brew column: Rooting for the right ending is OK sometimes. CLICK HERE
  • UT-Martin 7, South Alabama 6

SATURDAY

  • Indiana 4, South Alabama 2: Indiana scores three runs early and gets a career start from Gabe Bierman, who struck out 11. CLICK HERE
  • UT-Martin 7, Siena 5
  • South Alabama 6, Siena 1

SUNDAY

  • Indiana vs. Siena, Noon ET: Brayden Tucker gets the start for the Hoosiers, looking for his second straight win after beating No. 11-ranked LSU last weekend.
  • Siena vs. South Alabama, 4 p.m. ET
