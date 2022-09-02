Former Hoosier Tommy Sommer Selected to Germany's World Baseball Classic Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Juergen Sommer's parents were born and raised in Germany, and when he left Indiana to play professional soccer in Europe in the early 1990s, one of the first things he did as a dual German-American citizen was to get a passport overseas so he could play right away on the continent.

So when Germany extended its dual citizenship program a few years ago, Sommer thought it would be a good idea if his two sons, Tommy and Noah, did the same thing. In dealing with the German consulate in Chicago, they got it all done this summer, and both of his boys are German-American dual citizens as well.

Tommy, who played baseball at Indiana from 2018 to 2021, was picked in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. His professional career is off to a good start, and he's seeing the very first rewards of his German citizenship. He has been invited to play for Germany in a qualifying tournament for the prestigious World Baseball Classic next month.

He'll be the first Indiana player to ever play in the WBC.

“My dad’s parents are German, and my dad is an American-German dual citizen. When he played overseas, it was a big deal to be a German citizen so he could play in the Premier League,'' Tommy said last month. "Little did we know that six or eight months later, this would come about for me, this amazing opportunity. He had a lot of forethought for sure.''

Tommy Sommer was an important Friday starter during his time at Indiana. He was 13-9 in his career. (Photo courtesy IU Athletics)

Sommer was 13-9 during his career at Indiana with a 3.71 earned run average. He's been very good in the minor leagues as well, and has already been promoted once this season in the White Sox organization. He's 6-7 on the season with a stellar 2.77 ERA, and the organization is high on the left-hander.

"He's having a great year, so it's awesome that he's getting this opportunity to play in the WBC,'' Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said. "I love Tommy, and he was great to coach. Even last offseason, he stayed around here to work out and he was a huge help for a lot of our younger guys. The way he works, he's a great role model.''

Juergen Sommer is glad that everything worked out so well. He knows both of his sons will benefit from this, much like it did for him.

"When I first got to talking to the people at the consulate, this program was expanded because so many families left after the war,'' Juergen Sommer said. "There are kids and grandkids now in these families, and they want to make that new connection with those families.

"It's great for us. Noah, who's a junior at Vanderbilt, speaks fluent German, and this will create a lot of business opportunities for him, as well. The entire process took some time, but we did the final interviews in May. It's great that it's done, especially with this opportunity coming together so fast for Tommy.''

The World Baseball Classic has become a popular event on the Major League Baseball calendar. It started in 2006, and was meant to be designed after soccer's World Cup. There have been four events — in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017, but there hasn't been one since because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full event will take place next spring, but there are two qualifying tournaments in September to fill the newly expanded 20-team field. Germany is one of six teams in Pool A, along with Spain, France, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Great Britain. The tournament is Sept. 16-21 in Regensburg, Germany, with the top two teams advancing to the full field next spring.

Germany gets a bye in the first round, and will play the Great Britain-France winner on Sept. 17. The games are broadcast live on the MLB Network.

Sommer is finishing up his minor-league season this week, and then will have a few days at home in Indiana before flying off to Germany. It's a fun next step in his baseball journey.

All from a thought about citizenship and an email to the manager.

"I sent an email out about Tommy after the draft and heard back from Steve Janssen, who runs the German team,'' Juergen said. "They were coming here to look at players, and he was excited to meet Tommy. They went to camp to see him. They had dinner and he saw him throw, and that's when they added him to the player pool.''

Tommy Sommer was promoted to High-A Winston-Salem in July and has had a great first full season in the Chicago White Sox organization. (Photo courtesy of Winston-Salem Dash)

For Tommy Sommer, 2022 has flown by. He started the year in Kannapolis, N.C. with the White Sox's Low-A team. In his last six starts there, he allowed only four earned runs in 30 1/3 innings, a stingy 1.19 ERA.

He was called up to High-A Winston-Salem on July 24, and has made eight starts. there. He's allowed two runs or less in six of his eight starts.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I played in Kannapolis in our Low-A for three months and had a really good time there,'' Sommer said. "I’m here now in Winston-Salem with our High-A team, and it’s been great. It’s a different level of competition, and a lot of new guys, but it’s been good. I’m getting used to the new surroundings and I feel like I’m pitching pretty well. It’s been a good year for me.

“I’ve just been keeping my head down and doing what I can control. I’ve worked hard for it, and to actually get the call (to High-A), that was a good thing to see. When it comes, you just have to adjust and keep working hard.

Sommer has posted solid numbers in his year-plus in the pros. He was always a smart, crafty left-hander at Indiana, and he's adjusted well at the next level and dangerous hitters

“The biggest difference (between college and the pros) is just more talent and more power,'' Sommer said. "They will do damage to you a lot quicker, but there’s also ways to attack hitters with your best stuff, and I’ve had a lot of success in transferring that mindset. I’ve been pretty spot on so far.’’

He said he's also adjusting to life on the road, and has made a lot of new friends in the White Sox organization.

“Last summer was the big adjustment, going from IU where you had a totally controlled environment, and being close to home and everything,'' Sommer said. "Then I went right out to Arizona (after the draft) with no car and you just get adjusted to everything going on with the next level of baseball.

"This year has been a lot different. I've made a lot of friends on this team, and we've been having a good time. I'm very happy with where I'm at right now. I know they have other guys that they have bigger investments in, but I'm just going to keep working and keep pitching well, and see where it all takes me.''

We know where it takes him next — to Germany for baseball's biggest international event.