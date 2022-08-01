Scott Effross Traded to Yankees Making World Series Push

Scott Effross is in the midst of his best season as professional pitcher, and now he'll have the chance to contribute to a team making a push for the World Series.

On Monday Aug. 1, Effross was traded from the Chicago Cubs (41-60) to the New York Yankees (69-34). Effross holds a 2.66 ERA across 44 innings with 50 strikeouts and 11 walks. At 28 years old, he won't become a free agent until 2028, and he isn't eligible for arbitration until 2025. Effross joins a Yankees bullpen that ranks second in the MLB with a 2.91 ERA.

In return, the Cubs receive right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, who was the Yankees No. 7 prospect. Wesneski has a 6-7 record in 19 starts with a 3.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts across 89.2 innings for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Wesneski is now the Cubs' No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 3 pitching prospect behind Caleb Kilian and Jordan Wicks.

Effross was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Indiana University. As a freshman on Indiana's 2013 College World Series team, Effross posted a 2.44 ERA in 62.2 innings out of the bullpen. His dominance at Indiana continued in 2014, posting a 1.98 ERA in 54.2 innings.

Indiana named Effross the Opening Day starter for the 2015 season, and he allowed just one run in six innings against No. 18 Stanford to begin the year. As a junior, he made seven starts and 14 relief appearances with a 2.35 ERA.

Effross worked his way through the Cubs' minor league system, posting a 3.91 ERA in 340.1 innings across six seasons. A late-bloomer, he debuted in the MLB in his age-27 season on Aug. 29, 2021 against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs in 0.2 innings. Effross would find his groove down the stretch, finishing his first pro season with a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings.

He used this momentum to become one of the Cubs' most reliable bullpen arms in 2022. He hasn't allowed a run in his last seven appearances dating back to July 9, and he has the third-lowest ERA on the Cubs behind David Roberson and Mychal Givens.

The MLB trade deadline passes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

