Indiana Baseball to Open Season In Texas vs. Arkansas, Stanford, Louisiana-Lafayette
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first piece of the 2022 schedule for the Indiana baseball program has been unveiled, as Peak Events announced the field for the 2022 Round Rock Classic on Tuesday. The event will feature four premier college baseball programs in a round robin format from Feb. 25-27 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Home of the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, Dell Diamond will host Indiana along with Arkansas, Louisiana-Lafayette and Stanford.
The Round Rock Classic features two games each over the three days of the event and tickets are on sale now by clicking here. All games are set to broadcast live via FloBaseball.tv.
Round Rock Classic (Dell Diamond; Round Rock, Texas)
Friday, Feb. 25 – 8 p.m. ET – Indiana vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Feb. 26 – 1 p.m. ET – Indiana vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Sunday, Feb. 27 – 1 p.m. ET – Indiana vs. Stanford
In the opener, Indiana and Arkansas will meet for the third time in program history. The teams split the previous two meetings, with the Hoosiers winning the first game 13-3 in San Antonio, Texas in 1967 and the Razorbacks evened the series with a 1982 win in Fayetteville, Ark.
The first-ever meeting with Louisiana-Lafayette will come on Saturday afternoon, while a more recent foe, Stanford, will close out the tournament on Sunday. The Hoosiers and Cardinal played three times each during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, with each team winning three times.
Indiana topped No. 3 seed Stanford in the second game of the 2014 Bloomington Regional, before the Cardinal won the final two games to advance to the Super Regional round. The 2015 season opened in Palo Alto, California, and Indiana won two of three games on its way to a third straight NCAA Regional berth.
Stanford reached the College World Series in 2021, and Arkansas was ranked No. 1 in the country for much of the year. Indiana was 26-18 a year ago, and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time under third-year coach Jeff Mercer.
