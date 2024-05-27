Indiana Baseball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid in Knoxville Regional
Coach Jeff Mercer and the Indiana baseball team have earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. It's the Hoosiers 11th NCAA Tournament appearance all-time.
Indiana is the No. 3 seed in the Knoxville Regional and willl play No. 2 seed Southern Miss on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
Tennessee is the tournament's No. 1 overall national seed and will open against No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky. The regional stage is a double-elimination tournament from May 31 through June 3.
Indiana was squarely on the bubble heading into Monday's selection show, with projections having the Hoosiers either among the first four out or last four in. And after anxiously waiting to see if they'd make it, the Hoosiers can now exhale knowing their season isn't over just yet.
Entering postseason play, Indiana has a 32-24-1 overall record. The Hoosiers finished third in the Big Ten regular season standings, then made it to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, where they lost twice to Nebraska on Saturday.
Seven Hoosiers earned Big Ten awards this season, led by All-Big Ten first-team outfielder Devin Taylor, who's tied for the conference lead in home runs. Sophomore starting pitcher Connor Foley and redshirt freshman infielder Joey Brenczewski made the All-Big Ten second team, and sophomore shortstop Tyler Cerny was named to the All-Big Ten third team.
Relief pitcher Jacob Vogel, second baseman Jasen Oliver and Brenczewski all represent Indiana on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Catcher Jake Stadler is Indiana's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award representative.