When it comes to non-conference college basketball rivalries, few can touch what Indiana and Kentucky have created over the years.



The two basketball crazy states see the game different than just about anywhere else in the country, and have combined for 13 national championships over the years (Kentucky 8, Indiana 5).

However, just one of those have come since we flipped into the new millennium, with Kentucky winning it all back in 2012.



Regardless, the two are officially set to meet in the 2026-27 season, and we now have the date and TV information for the game that will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana to Battle Kentucky on a Friday Night

Indiana and Kentucky will meet a little earlier than normal this year, and certainly on a day of the week the two don't usually play.

Indiana will serve as the host team as Kentucky comes to Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night, November 20, in a game that will air nationally on CBS (opposite Fox's showing of Oregon at Michigan State in football).

Mark your calendars ‼️



Hoosiers & Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.



🎟️ https://t.co/li3GT1r85B pic.twitter.com/y8FpWccC1Y — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 26, 2026

I am the biggest proponent of college sporting events being best when they take place on college campuses, but having grown up with these two playing in either the Hoosier/RCA Dome or Freedom Hall in Louisville, I guess I'm just used to it.



Still, that doesn't mean I like the fact this game was played at Rupp Arena last season, and is played in the home of the Indianapolis Colts this year.

Tough "Double" for Hoosiers Fans That Weekend

With the Indianapolis 500 having just taken place this past weekend, a "double" is on lots of Hoosiers minds after Katherine Legg just became the latest to partipate in both the 500 and the NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Well, Indiana fans looking to do a double of their own that weekend are going to have a tough chore ahead.



The basketball team plays on Friday night in Indianapolis while the football team plays Saturday at Washington (Seattle).

A quick search of flights can find you a one-way ticket from Indianapolis to Seattle (with a connection in Chicago) that gets you there by 10:00 a.m. PT.



Maybe just don't go to bed and sleep on the plane(s)?

The Greatest Indiana vs. Kentucky Moment

One can't bring up Indiana and Kentucky playing on the hardwood without quickly looking back at the memorable 2011 meeting in Bloomington.



The back-and-forth affair came down to the final seconds, when Christian Watford buried a game-winning three as time expired, to knock off the No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats.

Aside from a game-winning shot in an NCAA Tournament game, or a fourth-down keeper that goes for a touchdown in a national championship football game, does it get any better than that?

I might not love the location, but with how college football is clearly king, I have nothing but appreciation that this one got moved to Friday night instead of getting buried by a college football Saturday, or NFL Sunday.