Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Tangle With No. 2 Arkansas in Chilly Texas on Friday

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After getting knocked around by Clemson in the opening weekend of the college baseball season, Indiana is back at it on Friday — and it doesn't get any easier.

The Hoosiers are part of a four-team showcase this weekend in Round Rock, Texas, and they'll play No. 2-ranked Arkansas on Friday, Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday and No. 6 Stanford on Sunday.

The Hoosiers opened the season with three straight losses at Clemson, losing 9-0 and 19-4 before playing better on Sunday and losing 5-4 in 10 innings. This Karbach Round Rock Classic, played at Dell Diamond, the home of the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, will be another big test for the Hoosiers.

John Modugno, who started the season opener last week and took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, in three-plus innings, will get the start against Arkansas. Game time is 5 p.m. ET and can be streamed online. (Link below)

Connor Noland will start for Arkansas. He pitched five innings in the Razorbacks' season opener against Illinois State, allowing two runs in five innings and leaving with the score tied at 2-2. Illinois State scored a run in then seventh to win 3-2, but Arkansas won on Saturday and Sunday to take the series. All three opponents opened the season with 2-1 series wins.

Here's how to stay up with Friday's game live from chilly Texas, where game-time temperatures are in the mid-30s. Similar weather is expected Saturday, with a warmup in the mid-50s forecast or Sunday. The Hoosiers play at Noon ET on the weekend.

Indiana and Arkansas have met twice before. Indiana won 13-3 in 1967 and Arkansas won 5-32 in Fayetteville, Ark., during the 1982 season.

Stanford and Indiana played three-game series during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, with each team winning three games. The Hoosiers have never played Louisiana-Lafayette before.

Stanford won the first game in the event on Friday afternoon, beating Louisiana-Lafayette 5-1.