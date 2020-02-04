Indiana Baseball: Projected Starters for 2020

Looking into the 2020 season, Indiana baseball will likely have a strong mix of returning starters and fresh faces in the team's projected lineups.

Catcher — Collin Hopkins

First Base — Jordan Fucci

Second Base — Drew Ashley

Shortstop — Jeremy Houston

Third Base — Cole Barr

Left Field — Elijah Dunham

Center Field — Grant Richardson

Right Field — Ethan Vercrumba

Designated Hitter — Tyler Van Pelt

Weekend Starting Pitchers — Tommy Sommer, Gabe Bierman and Braydon Tucker

Editor's Note: Indiana has not released its final 2020 roster yet. It is expected to be finalized on Monday.

Photo credit: Indiana third baseman Cole Barr, courtesy of IU Athletics.