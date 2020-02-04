Indiana Baseball: Projected Starters for 2020
Caleb Coffman
Looking into the 2020 season, Indiana baseball will likely have a strong mix of returning starters and fresh faces in the team's projected lineups.
- Catcher — Collin Hopkins
- First Base — Jordan Fucci
- Second Base — Drew Ashley
- Shortstop — Jeremy Houston
- Third Base — Cole Barr
- Left Field — Elijah Dunham
- Center Field — Grant Richardson
- Right Field — Ethan Vercrumba
- Designated Hitter —Tyler Van Pelt
- Weekend Starting Pitchers — Tommy Sommer, Gabe Bierman and Braydon Tucker
Editor's Note: Indiana has not released its final 2020 roster yet. It is expected to be finalized on Monday.
Photo credit: Indiana third baseman Cole Barr, courtesy of IU Athletics.