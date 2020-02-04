HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Baseball: Projected Starters for 2020

Caleb Coffman

Looking into the 2020 season, Indiana baseball will likely have a strong mix of returning starters and fresh faces in the team's projected lineups.

  • Catcher — Collin Hopkins
  • First Base — Jordan Fucci
  • Second Base — Drew Ashley
  • Shortstop — Jeremy Houston
  • Third Base — Cole Barr
  • Left Field — Elijah Dunham
  • Center Field — Grant Richardson
  • Right Field — Ethan Vercrumba
  • Designated Hitter —Tyler Van Pelt
  • Weekend Starting Pitchers — Tommy Sommer, Gabe Bierman and Braydon Tucker

Editor's Note: Indiana has not released its final 2020 roster yet. It is expected to be finalized on Monday.

Photo credit: Indiana third baseman Cole Barr, courtesy of IU Athletics.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: What Mark Dantonio's Retirement Means for Indiana

Indiana passed by Michigan State in the Big Ten East standings last season, and the two programs are heading in opposite directions right now.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball Preview: Hoosiers Look to Build on Success From 2019

Indiana has a solid roster, but several guys are going to need to step up in 2020 to replace a lot of lost production from departed star players.

Caleb Coffman

Indiana Baseball 2020 Schedule

Indiana looks to defend its Big Ten conference title in 2020, starting off with a tough nonconference slate and opening league play on March 27 against Ohio State

Tom Brew

What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Monday Night

Indiana coach Archie Miller is glad to have a week to prepare for Purdue so the Hoosiers get re-set after a few tough road losses.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily, Volume 6: Michigan, Ohio State as 'Bottom-Feeders' is Laughable

Michigan and Ohio State might be sitting near the bottom of the standings in the Big Ten, but both are still very dangerous every night, especially down the stretch in the race for NCAA Tournament bids.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Tevin Coleman Lives Through Another Super Bowl Breakdown

Tevin Coleman, the former Indiana Hoosiers star, still dealing with a sore shoulder, got only five carries in the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brew

IU signees Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway Have Memorable Nights

Bloomington South's Anthony Leal hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a showdown of two No. 1 teams and Culver's Trey Galloway became the school's all-time leading scorer on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

by

Colonialcrester

Live Blog/Open Thread: Indiana Takes On Ohio State in Columbus

It's a huge Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Indiana in Columbus, with NCAA Tournament resumes at stake.

Tom Brew

by

thomasbrew

My Two Cents: Horrible on the Road, But It's Not the End of the Road

Indiana has been atrocious on the road this year, but now they get to come home to fix what ails them.

Tom Brew

Indiana coach Archie Miller: Hoosiers Take Mental Health Issues Seriously

Ohio State guard DJ Carton left the Buckeyes on Friday to deal with some mental health issues, and the news hit home hard for Indiana coach Archie Miller.

Tom Brew

by

haroldamaio