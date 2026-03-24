Indiana Baseball Gets Back on Track With Series Win Over Minnesota

Before Friday's weekend series against Minnesota, the Indiana baseball team was really scuffling. The Hoosiers had lost five straight Big Ten contests and five of their last seven games.



But that all changed this weekend after IU took two of three from a Minnesota team that was 15-6 overall and 8-3 in its last 11 games.



However, that all changed this weekend. Indiana took two of three from Minnesota after winning the first two games of the series and finally has some momentum in conference play.

A series win in the books! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x5hmUa3uAE — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 23, 2026

The Results

Game 1: Indiana 8, Minnesota 6

Game 2: Indiana 7, Minnesota 2

Game 3: Minnesota 14, Indiana 2 (8)

Hoosiers rally back in first two games of series

Before this series started, IU really struggled to overcome an early deficit. But that wasn't the case on Friday or Saturday.



Indiana trailed 4-0 after the top of the first and 6-2 after two innings on Friday, but managed to rally from behind. IU scored six unanswered runs over the next three innings and the bullpen blanked the Gophers over the final seven innings to record the victory.



And Saturday's game was somewhat similar. IU trailed 1-0 after four and 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth but once against the Hoosiers offense responded. Indiana put up five runs in the bottom of the fifth and added a run in the sixth and seventh to score the game's final seven runs and claim the series.

Bullpen comes up clutch in both wins

Indiana's pitching has been a problem all season, but the bullpen did its job on Friday and Saturday. IU's 'pen blanked Minnesota's offense in the final seven innings on Friday and tossed three scoreless frames on Saturday.



No reliever was better than Gavin Seabold, though, who's arguably been the Hoosiers best pitcher. Seabold picked up the save on Friday after allowing just one hit over four shutout frames. The right-hander struck out six and has a minuscule 0.83 ERA on the season.



The bullpen wasn't asked to pitch as much on Saturday, but they still did their job. Jacob Vogel and Jackson Yarberry blanked the Gophers for three innings and continue to be called upon in the later innings.

Jake Hanley has monster series

Indiana's bullpen was great this weekend, but so was first baseman Jake Hanley. Hanley hit over .500 (7-for-13) and went deep twice. Hanley also scored four times and drove in six runs and leads Indiana in just about every offensive category.

Next Up

Indiana's next game is on Tuesday against in-state rival Indiana State. First pitch is at 6 p.m. (ET) and ia available B1G+.

Don't forget to buy the SI Indiana National Championship Cover.