Can Indiana Be the Team of the Decade? A Realistic Projection for Hoosier Football

Let's be realistic.



Nobody thought that we'd be asking this question about Indiana slightly past the midway point of the decade. It's a question that was once so absurd that even the trolliest of trolls wouldn't have fired it up in the pre-Curt Cignetti era, but here we go.



Can IU be the team of the 2020s? And if not, what's a realistic projection for the rest of the decade?

This is Indiana's path to become the "Team of the Decade"

In order for one to achieve "team of the decade" status, history tells us that winning three titles in that 10-year stretch is the clincher.



Winning two titles in that timeframe leaves the door open for interpretation — Georgia would do that if it failed to win another championship in the 2020s — while winning one is still immortalized, but in a different way.

Disagree? Alabama won four titles in the 2010s, which makes that case undeniable.



USC, Florida, and LSU each claimed two apiece in the 2000s, which makes that an "in the eye of the beholder" debate.



Nebraska is the no-doubt team of the 1990s for winning three titles in four years, which is a brutal pill to swallow if you're a Florida State fan who saw the Seminoles rack up nothing but top-four finishes in the 1990s.



Miami's three titles during the 1980s make that an open-and-shut case, which brings us back to what transpired a few short months ago when the Hurricanes couldn't quite outlast IU.

HOOSIERS ARE KINGS OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL!!! 🏆 🤯 🔥



A final-minute interception of Carson Beck seals a first-ever National Championship for the University of Indiana!!#CFBNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Y0dglUyCJU — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 20, 2026

IU was the last team standing after a 16-0 season that spat in the face of its lowly history. Projecting 16-0 in any future season is unrealistic. Suddenly, though, projecting one more national title in the 2020s feels plenty realistic.



Reaching the top of the college football summit is indeed within reach at some point during these next four years.



Perhaps it's not realistic to project a repeat season after IU lost more production to the NFL Draft than at any point in program history, but having an obvious strength in the trenches with a mostly retained championship coaching staff isn't the worst place to start a repeat run.

Speaking of that rare, post-championship coaching staff retention, you can look at that in two ways from IU's standpoint. One is that it continues the championship window into 2026 knowing that the Hoosiers retained both offensive coordinator/play-caller Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator/Alabama public enemy No. 1 Bryant Haines fresh off his Broyles Award-winning season.

Adorable. We also, saw everything they were doing, on every single snap… It’s just that we exploited those cues. And didn’t get frozen and crushed by them. pic.twitter.com/L3zjXB3c3I — Bryant Haines (@Coach_BHaines) April 18, 2026

Retaining a Broyles Award winner off a national championship team is extremely rare. Before Haines, the last time that happened was Brent Venables staying at Clemson after he was named the nation's top assistant in 2016 (go ask any Clemson fan how essential he was for the Tigers competing for national championships in the latter half of the 2010s).



One could argue that IU's preseason national title odds (No. 4 overall and +800 on FanDuel) would look a bit different had Haines parlayed his Broyles Award-winning season into his first head coaching job.



Instead, he returned to help the transition now that the James Madison wave of defensive players has moved on, which is perhaps a key reason why IU's regular-season over/under is still at 10.5 wins.

This is still all about the scowl-loving, undershirt-hating, one-beer-drinking, 60-something head coach who flipped the college football hierarchy on its head.



Perhaps Haines and Shanahan staying at IU instead of getting "too good to turn down" head coaching opportunities is the rest of the college football having a consensus takeaway after IU's historic season — Cignetti makes this whole thing go.



That's not breaking news to say that about someone who earned an eight-year, $93 million contract, and it's especially not breaking news to say that a coach with single-digit losses in the 2020s can compete for "team of the decade" status.

It's now realistic to project IU to at least be in the Big Ten Championship hunt every November

Winning another Big Ten title and getting to Indianapolis over these next four seasons is realistic, as is watching Cignetti and Co. earn three more Playoff berths before the end of the decade (TBD on that whole "expanded Playoff" thing).



That means a 10-2 regular season is the annual line. Anything more? A success. Anything less? A missed opportunity.

Yes, it's still baffling to see expectations spelled out like that for IU, AKA the program that had an unfathomable 33-season drought without a bowl win until the Rose Bowl beatdown of aforementioned Alabama.



The standard has changed. Well, at least it has for IU. For Cignetti, who lost more than two regular-season games just once in the last seven seasons, the "Google me" standard hasn't changed.



Even as he cycles through transfer quarterbacks and (eventually) assistants, Cignetti and the Hoosiers aren't going anywhere.



That's not realistic.