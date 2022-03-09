Skip to main content
Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers' Pitchers Blank Cincinnati on 2 Hits, Win 7-0

Freshman pitcher Luke Hayden picked up his second win in a week, leading the way for Indiana in a two-hit 7-0 shutout of Cincinnati on Tuesday at Bart Kaufman Field.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana got off to another hot start at the plate and five pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Hoosiers blanked Cincinnati 7-0 on Tuesday at Bart Kaufman Field.

Indiana (5-6) got its most dominant pitching performance of the year, facing just two batters over the minimum and getting through nine innings without a single walk.  

Luke Hayden, a freshman from Bloomington, picked up his second straight win as the midweek starter with three scoreless innings of work. He allowed just one base runner – a single – and stuck out a career-best five. 

Junior Nathan Stahl was the star out of the bullpen with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts. He allowed one hit and threw 41 pitches. Indiana also got perfect innings John Modugno, Grant Holderfield and Reese Sharp. It was the first  shutout for Indiana since blanking Ohio State 2-0 on May 24, 2021. 

Once again, Indiana's bats were red-hot out of the gate, scoring five runs in the first inning. Freshmen Josh Pyne and Brock Tibbitts hit home runs in the game, as IU scored its seven runs on just five hits.

Indiana has scored 16 runs in the first inning of their last three games.

The pitching staff faced just two batters over the minimum, as it allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter over nine innings. The last shutout for IU came against Ohio State on May 24, 2021, in a game that the Hoosier pitching staff also allowed two hits.

Indiana hitters coaxed nine walks and Pyne posted the third multi-RBI game of his career with a pair of RBIs, while Tibbitts, redshirt-junior Matthew Ellis, sophomore Hunter Jessee and freshman Carter Mathison each drove in a run.

Indiana has now won three straight and four of five games after starting the season 1-5 against No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 Stanford and No. 19 Clemson.

The Hoosiers play again at home on Wednesday with a 4 p.m. ET game against Purdue Fort Wayne. The Hoosiers hit the road again this weekend, playing a three-game series against Troy from the Sun Belt Conference in Troy, Ala. 

