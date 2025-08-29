Former Indiana Baseball Star Kyle Schwarber Ties MLB Record Vs. Braves
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana baseball standout, current Philadelphia Phillies All-Star and future Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Kyle Schwarber tied a Major League Baseball record Thursday night.
Schwarber hit four home runs, which matches the MLB record, in the Phillies' 19-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. He went 4-for-6 hitting with nine runs batted in, a new Phillies record, and became the 21st player in MLB history to knock four homers.
With his quartet of long balls, Schwarber moved to 120th on MLB's all-time home run list with 333, which ranks 10th among active players.
The 32-year-old Schwarber was one of seven former Hoosiers selected for IU Athletics' Hall of Fame class of 2025, but due to the university's requirement that all living athletes attend the ceremony and Schwarber's preexisting commitment to the Phillies, Schwarber deferred his induction for a later date.
Schwarber starred from 2012-14 in Bloomington, and IU Athletics labeled him "arguably the most accomplished college and professional player" in school history. He was a two-time first-team All-American selection who hit .341, slugged .607, knocked 40 home runs and scored 128 runs across 180 games in three seasons.
Indiana won two Big Ten regular season and tournament championships during Schwarber's career, and the Hoosiers made their first College World Series appearance in 2013.
Now, Schwarber is etching his name into more history books — and with a 49-homer season as a 32-year-old, it's fair to wonder how much more he can write.
