Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Lose Series Opener to Ohio State, 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana fell behind early against Ohio State on Friday, and couldn't get enough going offensively to turn the tide, losing 3-2 in the first game of a four-game series at Bill Davis Stadium.

With the loss, Indiana fell to 11-4 on the season. Starter Tommy Sommer, who allowed a run in each of the first two innings, took the loss, his first of the season after three straight victories.

The Hoosiers had just three hits in the game, and struck out 10 times. Even leadoff hitter Drew Ashley was shut down. He finished the game 0-for-4, not reaching base for the first time in 40 games dating back to May of 2019.

Ohio State got a leadoff double from Sam Wilson in the first inning and, after two walks by Sommer, the Buckeyes scored on a sacrifice fly from Kade Kern.

They added another run in the second, once again benefiting from two walks by Sommer. Wilson, who was 3-for-3 on the day, singled to left-center to make it 2-0.

Indiana scored in the fourth after Cole Barr singled to left and scored on a Jordan Fucci double down the left-field line. It was the only inning all game where the Hoosiers had multiple hits.

Ohio State got the run right back in the fifth, and Wilson was part of it again. He doubled to lead off the inning and then scored on a single by shortstop Zach Dezenzo to make it 3-1.

Indiana scored again in the sixth on a one-out homer by Barr, his first of the year, but then the Hoosiers went 0-for-13 with two walks the rest of the way, never threatening. Garrett Burhenn got the win for Ohio State, pitching six solid innings.

Sommer threw 102 pitches in five innings, allowing five hits and five walks. John Modugno pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and Braden Scott pitched the eighth, allowing one single.

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:05 p.m. ET and will wrap up the series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET

McCade Brown (3-1, 2.25 ERA) will start the opener for Indiana. Ty Bothwell (1-0, 3.45 ERA) gets the call for the nightcap. Gabe Bierman (1-2, 4:05 ERA) is scheduled to start for Indiana on Sunday.

