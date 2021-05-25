Indiana Blanks Ohio State in Final Home Game of Season

Indiana kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive on Monday, beating Ohio State 2-0 to snap a five-game losing streak. Pitchers John Modugno, Ty Bothwell and Grant Macciocchi were sensational, allowing just two hits all day.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's pitchers haven't said so in so many words, but their frustration level had to be getting a little high during this long five-game losing streak where the Hoosiers' bats have gone soft.

On Monday, they simply took matters into their own hands.

Three Indiana pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout, ending their week of misery with a huge 1-0 victory over Ohio State at Bart Kaufman Field.

With the win, the Hoosiers moved to 25-16 on the season and kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. They finish the season with three games Friday through Sunday at Maryland.

John Modugno was terrific during his third start of the season, allowing just one hit in four innings, facing the minimum on just 39 pitches. His earned run average is now down to 2.08 on the season.

Indiana got a run for him in the bottom of the fourth, but it could have been more. The Hoosiers loaded the bases with no outs, getting singles from shortstop Jeremy Houston and left fielder Drew Ashley, and then center fielder Grant Richardson was hit by a pitch.

Third baseman Cole Barr hit a ball deep in the hole and Ohio State shortstop Zach Dezenzo was able to get an out at third, but Houston scored. Paul Toetz grounded to second and Morgan Colopy struck out to end the threat.

The Hoosiers also loaded the bases in the fifth with singles by catcher Collin Hopkins and Ashley, sandwiched around a Houston walk. But Richardson struck out, and the Hoosiers failed to score.

Ty Bothwell and Grant Macciocchi were great in relief as well for Indiana. Bothwell pitched the fifth and sixth, and retired the side in order in both innings.

Macciocchi pitched the seventh and eighth, allowing just one hit. Then he went back on in the ninth and ended without allowing a hit. He's now pitched 14 innings this season without allowing a run.

"They were terrific,'' Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said. "John was going on one day's rest and had great stuff. Ty was really good and Grant, he was in total control. He had great stuff and he was the right guy to finish the ninth.''

Indiana played well defensively too, outside of a ninth inning error. The highlight was a great catch in center field by Grant Richardson where he crashed hard into the wall but held on to make the out.

"They've always got our backs, those guys,'' Modugno said.

Richardson got a good break on the ball and was sure he was going to make the catch. He also said he didn't care about crashing into the wall, because making the catch was all that mattered.

"It was one of those ones, working on my breaks all year and taking the most efficient route to the ball, that as soon as I saw it off the bat, I knew I had it,'' Richardson said. "I wasn't worried at all about hitting the wall or anything. I was just going to go get it, and whatever happens, happens.

"It cut open my hand a little bit, but nothing terrible.''

Richardson also had a big hit in the eighth inning to spur a rally, and Paul Toetz singled to drive in a run and make it 2-0.

At the end of the game, all the players gathered at home plate and tipped their caps to the families in the crowd.

"It's been a weird year,'' Richardson said. "We all treat each other like brothers.''

