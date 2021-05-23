Hoosiers' Big Ten Title Hopes Vanish After 3-1 Loss to League-Leader Nebraska

Nebraska starter Chance Hroch allowed only three hits in his complete game gem against Indiana on Saturday, basically knocking the Hoosiers out of the Big Ten race.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana still had a chance to get back into the Big Ten race on Saturday against Nebraska, but the Cornhuskers had just one thing to say about that.

No chance.

They let their Chance – starting pitcher Chance Hroch – do all the talking for them. He threw a brilliant three-hitter for Nebraska, allowing only a ninth-inning home run to Grant Richardson with two out. He allowed two other harmless singles and struck out 10 while walking only one. He improved is record to 5-1.

The los eliminated the Hoosiers (24-15) from the Big Ten race. They are now four games out with four to go, but Nebraska plays Michigan next week, who's also ahead of the Hoosiers. There is no way they can pass both.

The Hoosiers are 1-5 in their past six games, losing two of three last weekend at Michigan, falling to Illinois on Tuesday in the makeup of a rained-out game and now these two to the Cornhuskers.

McCade Brown (5-3) took the loss for the Hoosiers. He pitched five innings and allowed two runs, one each in the first two innings, but was otherwise effective. He threw 97 pitches and allowed five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Indiana got solid relief pitching to stay in the game. Braden Scott pitched the sixth and gave up a run, but John Modugno was perfect in the seventh, striking out two batters and Connor Manous pitched the final two innings, striking out four.

But Indiana's bats couldn't muster any sort of attack. Richardson's homer in the ninth was the only threat all day. In the five losses during this recent downturn, they have scored a total of 12 runs.

That doesn't cut it in a conference race.

The Hoosiers are back at in Sunday night, taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Bart Kaufman Field. The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and is being televised on the Big Ten Network. They meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m.

