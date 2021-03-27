Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Dominate Michigan State Again, Win 10-4
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Indiana has the top-ranked offense in the Big Ten, and the Hoosiers have been unleashing every bit of it against Michigan State this weekend. It was more of the same Saturday in IU's 10-4 rout at McLane Field.
The first three hitters in Indiana's lineup did most of the damage on Saturday, when the Hoosiers scored four runs in the third inning and three more in the sixth to blow the game open.
Leadoff hitter Drew Ashley reached base four times, with two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch, and he scored all four times. Ashley has now reached base safely in 39 straight games dating back to the 2019 season. Ashley is hitting .420 on the season
No. 2 hitter Grant Richardson was 2-for-5 and No. 3 hitter Cole Barr was 3-for-5, with two doubles and three RBIs. Barr is over .400 too, hitting .405 on the year and Richardson is at .353. Hunter Jessee, who came off the bench, also had two hits
Indiana starter McCade Brown struggled with his control a bit, walking four batters over five innings. But he allowed just one run and three, and he struck out seven Spartans, bringing his total to 43 punch-outs in just 24 innings.
He gave up a run in the first, allowing a walk and two singles, but struck out the last two hitters to minimize the damage. He was perfect in the third and fourth innings, and left after five innings with a 5-1 lead, throwing just 76 pitches. Starter Tommy Sommer threw just 73 on Friday, and coach Jeff Mercer said that was by design so that his starters weren't overworked this time of year.
The two teams meet again on Sunday, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Gabe Bierman will start for the Hoosiers. He's 1-1 on the season in three starts, with a 3:38 earned run average.
