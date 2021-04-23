Somers, Hoosiers Take Series Opener in Blowout Win Over Minnesota

Tommy Sommer pitched well and the Hoosiers' bats stayed hot in an easy 9-3 win over Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday,

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's baseball team continued its winning ways on Friday afternoon, pounding Minnesota 9-3 in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Hoosiers (16-8) have now won five of their last six games and are 9-1 at home at Bart Kaufman field this season. They did it with plenty of hitting and another solid performance from Friday starter Tommy Sommer.

Minnesota (4-21) came into the game with a league-worst 7.93 earned run average, and it showed. The Hoosiers' offense took advantage of 12 walks and two hit batsman to win comfortably. Tyler Van Pelt walked four times.

Indiana left fielder Drew Ashley was the hitting star for the Hoosiers, He was 3-for-5 on the day, driving in three runs. He drove in the Hoosiers' first run in the second inning on a single, and then drove in two more in the fifth with a double.

It should have been a home run. The long drive to straightaway center hit the Big Ten Network camera just behind the wall and bounced back into play.

Center fielder Grant Richardson had a multi-hit day as well, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Freshman Morgan Colopy had a two-run single as well.

Sommer (5-1) pitched into the seventh inning, and struck out 11 batters, his third double-digit strikeout game of the season. He allowed three runs, two on a Ronald Sweeny homer in the fourth an a solo shot by Eason Bertrand that ended his day with two outs in the seventh. He had four walks.

Grant Macciocchi, making his first appearance on the mound this season, finished the game off. He pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball, allowing only one walk.

The second game will begin around 4:45 p.m. There was no media availability after the first game.

This story will be updated following the second game.

