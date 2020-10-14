Rays, Braves Win; Game Times, TV and Starting Pitching for Wednesday

Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve suddenly can't do the most simple of baseball moves. For the second straight night, he made a throwing error on a ground ball, and the Tampa Bay Rays took advantage, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to win Game 3 of the American League Championship Series 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Altuve did the same thing Monday, with two throwing errors. After one of them, the Rays hit a three-run homer to win that game.

Altuve's case of the yips has now basically cost the Astros two games in a row.

"We're giving him all the support that we can," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "Nobody feels more sorry than Jose, because he takes it very serious and takes it to heart. It hurts us all to see him hurting."

Tampa Bay now has a 3-0 lead in the series and turns to big gun Tyler Glasnow to close out the series on Wednesday

“Still a long way 9to go,'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “There are reasons to be excited for how we played, but we’ve still got to find a way to win a game on Wednesday.

"I’m very confident the mindset with this group will stay consistent, and we’ll do everything we can behind (starter Tyler) Glasnow to make plays and see where that takes us.”

In the National League, Atlanta has jumped out to a 2-0 over the Los Angeles Dodgers after an 8-7 win on Monday night.

MLB announced the game times for the remainder of both the ALCS and NLCS. Here's the schedule and the series recaps:

ALCS: Rays vs. Astros

Game 1, RAYS 2, ASTROS 1: Blake Snell allowed only a first-inning home run, going five innings and then let the bullpen do its thing in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win over Houston. Snell struggled with his control, but kept working out of jams. Four bullpen pitchers threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. The Rays tied the game in the fourth inning on a Randy Arozarena home run and won it on Mike Zunino's single in the fifth. (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0.)

Tampa Bay took advantage of another Jose Altuve error and exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open. Ryan Yarbrough went five innings for the Rays to get the win, and the bullpen pitched four scoreless innings. For the third straight night, Houston squandered all sorts of scoring opportunities, leaving 10 men on base. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0.) *** Game 4, Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. ET (TV: TBS): Tampa Bay will pitch Tyler Glasnow on full rest. Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA during the regular season, but has been Tampa Bay's most important pitcher in the postseason. He has started three games, all wins, including two series clinchers against Toronto and the New York Yankees. Houston will go with veteran Zach Greinke , who has been battling arm issues and isn't 100 percent. He was 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA in the regular season, and has allowed five runs in 8 2/3 innings in the playoffs over two starts. He's yet to make it through the fifth inning.

Tampa Bay will pitch on full rest. Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA during the regular season, but has been Tampa Bay's most important pitcher in the postseason. He has started three games, all wins, including two series clinchers against Toronto and the New York Yankees. Houston will go with veteran , who has been battling arm issues and isn't 100 percent. He was 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA in the regular season, and has allowed five runs in 8 2/3 innings in the playoffs over two starts. He's yet to make it through the fifth inning. Game 5, Thursday, 5:07 p.m. ET , if necessary (TV: TBS):

, if necessary Game 6, Friday, 6:07 p.m. ET if necessary (TV: TBS):

if necessary Game 7, Saturday 8:37 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TBS):

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

Game 1, BRAVES 5, DODGERS 1: The Braves broke a tie in the ninth inning, scoring four times thanks to home runs from Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies to break the game open. The Dodgers, who had the best record in baseball this season (43-17), lost in the postseason for the first time after five straight wins. Starter Max Fried was great for Atlanta, allowing just one run and striking out nine over six innings. Three relievers pitched three hitless innings to grab the early lead in the series. (Atlanta leads series 1-0.)

Right-hander will start for the Braves. He was 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA in the regular season, but pitched six scoreless innings in his only playoff start, scattering three hits in the series-clinching win over the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers will start who was 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA in the regular season. He has pitched eight innings in the playoffs thus far, and has been very good, not allowing a run. Game 4, Thursday. 8 :08 p.m. ET (TV: FoxSports1): The Dodgers are hoping that Kershaw, who was scratched from Game 2, will be ready by then.

The Dodgers are hoping that Kershaw, who was scratched from Game 2, will be ready by then. Game 5, Friday 9:08 p.m. ET , if necessary (TV: FoxSports1):

, if necessary Game 6, Saturday 4:38 p.m. ET , if necessary (TV: FoxSports1):

, if necessary Game 7, Sunday 8:15 p.m ET, if necessary (TV: FoxSports1 or FOX):

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins