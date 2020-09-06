SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 5): Caleb Baragar Picks Up Another Win for Giants

Tom Brew

There are six former Indiana University baseball players currently in the major leagues, and four of them played on Saturday. The star of the day was San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar, who earned the win with another solid appearance out of the bullpen. He has now pitched 8 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings in his last eight appearances.

Here's our daily "Hoosiers in the Pros'' update:

Hoosiers on Saturday

  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the third with two men on, but ended the threat with a flyout. He also pitched a scoreless fourth inning, allowing just one single, and was credited with the win in the Giants' 4-3 victory over Arizona. Baragar now has four wins on the season, a team high.
  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. He pinch-hit in the sixth inning and stayed in the game. It ended a five-game hitting streak for Dickerson where he had been red-hot. During that five-game stretch, he was 13-for-24 (a .542 batting average), with four homers, four doubles and nine RBIs. With the win, the Giants raised their record to 19-21 and remain in the thick of the playoff race, currently still a half-game behind Colorado for the final spot in the NL.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers pitched the sixth and seventh innings of the Rays' 7-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. He gave up two runs and two hits. He got through the sixth inning just fine, with just a walk and two strikeouts, but in the seventh, he allowed a walk and a double, and then Matt Joyce drove in two runs with a single. It was Tampa Bay's first loss to Miami in the last 10 games. Despite the loss, Tampa Bay still has the best record (27-13) in the American League.
  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber played both games of the doubleheader and was a combined 1-for-4 with two walks. The Cubs were swept by the Cardinals, losing 4-2 and 5-1 and now their lead in the National League Central is suddenly down to just 2.5 games. Schwarber is hitting .229 on the season, with 10 home runs and 21 RBIs. 
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley didn't play in either game for the Cubs.
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list last Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 5): OG Anunoby's Late Free Throws Help Raptors Even Series

The defending champion Toronto Raptors are right back in their second-round series after a Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics, and former Indiana star OG Anunoby has been a big reason why.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosiers McCray, Westbrook, Godsil Cut by NFL Teams Saturday

All 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Saturday, and three former Indiana players — Robert McCray, Nick Westbrook and Dan Godsil — all were cut.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 4): Eric Gordon, Rockets Stun Lakers in Series Opener

There was no fatigue factor coming off a seven-game series, as the Houston Rockets pushed the Los Angeles Lakers around in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, winning easily, 112-97.

Tom Brew

Indiana Basketball Pauses Workouts After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Indiana basketball has had to pause its workouts after members in the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dylan Wallace

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Kenya Hunter Hire and Indiana Recruiting

Listen in to hear all the latest news on Indiana football and basketball, as well as updates on recruiting.

Dylan Wallace

New Rankings for Indiana's 2021 Commits and Targets

There are seven Indiana targets and commits in the class of 2021 who are ranked in 247Sports newest top 150 rankings.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 3): Evaluating Playoff Options for 6 Hoosiers in the Pros

As baseball heads down the home stretch, most of the Indiana players in the pros are solidly in the MLB playoff races.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 3): OG Anunoby Hits Buzzer-Beater to Save Raptors' Season

OG Anunoby's three-pointer at the buzzer was the difference in a huge Game 3 victory for the Toronto Raptors over the Boston Celtics, and he played well all night with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Tom Brew

Budget Woes Begin to Hit NCAA Offices in Indianapolis

Nearly 600 employees at the NCAA's office in Indianapolis are going to be subject to furloughs from three to eight weeks, according to a memo from NCAA president Mark Emmert.

Tom Brew

Michigan High School Football to Resume Sept. 17

2020 Indiana commit David Holloman will get to have a fall football season at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Dylan Wallace