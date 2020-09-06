MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 5): Caleb Baragar Picks Up Another Win for Giants
Tom Brew
There are six former Indiana University baseball players currently in the major leagues, and four of them played on Saturday. The star of the day was San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar, who earned the win with another solid appearance out of the bullpen. He has now pitched 8 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings in his last eight appearances.
Here's our daily "Hoosiers in the Pros'' update:
Hoosiers on Saturday
- Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the third with two men on, but ended the threat with a flyout. He also pitched a scoreless fourth inning, allowing just one single, and was credited with the win in the Giants' 4-3 victory over Arizona. Baragar now has four wins on the season, a team high.
- Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. He pinch-hit in the sixth inning and stayed in the game. It ended a five-game hitting streak for Dickerson where he had been red-hot. During that five-game stretch, he was 13-for-24 (a .542 batting average), with four homers, four doubles and nine RBIs. With the win, the Giants raised their record to 19-21 and remain in the thick of the playoff race, currently still a half-game behind Colorado for the final spot in the NL.
- Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers pitched the sixth and seventh innings of the Rays' 7-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. He gave up two runs and two hits. He got through the sixth inning just fine, with just a walk and two strikeouts, but in the seventh, he allowed a walk and a double, and then Matt Joyce drove in two runs with a single. It was Tampa Bay's first loss to Miami in the last 10 games. Despite the loss, Tampa Bay still has the best record (27-13) in the American League.
- Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber played both games of the doubleheader and was a combined 1-for-4 with two walks. The Cubs were swept by the Cardinals, losing 4-2 and 5-1 and now their lead in the National League Central is suddenly down to just 2.5 games. Schwarber is hitting .229 on the season, with 10 home runs and 21 RBIs.
- Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley didn't play in either game for the Cubs.
- Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list last Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.