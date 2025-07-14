Seattle Mariners Draft Redshirt Sophomore Outfielder Korbyn Dickerson
The Seattle Mariners added one of the best players on the Indiana baseball team to their organization Monday.
The Mariners drafted outfielder Korbyn Dickerson in the fifth round with the No. 152 overall pick. He was the second Indiana outfielder picked in the draft. His teammate and fellow outfielder, Devin Taylor, was taken by Seattle's American League West rivals, the Athletics, in the second round.
Dickerson was ranked as the No. 83 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline. MLB Pipeline had the following scouting report on him:
A right-handed hitter, Dickerson features some of the best bat speed and exit velocities in the 2025 college crop, producing at least plus raw power to all fields. Some scouts question how well his pop will play in pro ball because he hasn't fared as well against quality pitching, especially higher-velocity fastballs. He makes decent contact despite aggressively looking to pull pitches, though he could do more damage with more selectivity about which ones he puts into play.
Dickerson transferred to Indiana from Louisville before this season. In his lone season with the Hoosiers, he scored 57 runs in 56 games and hit 14 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs in 77 RBIs. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team this season. He was also named a third-team All-American by Baseball America.
Dickerson helped Indiana to its second-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and was the first player in program history since Mike Smith to have at least 19 home runs and 77 RBIs in a single season. Smith had 27 homers and 95 RBIs in 1992.