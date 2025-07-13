Why No Players Attended the 2025 MLB Draft in Person
For the first time in 15 years, no players will be attending the 2025 MLB draft. There are a number of reasons for that, but it's still odd to see a professional draft without anyone who is being drafted in attendance.
The MLB draft has never been packed with players likely to be selected. Unlike the NFL, NBA, and NHL drafts, only a handful of players typically show up in person for baseball's draft night. According to Jake Mintz of Yahoo! Sports, over the 18-year history of the in-person draft, only 75 players have been on-site, and only two No. 1 picks have attended.
Things have changed this year, and that's partly due to NIL. Players want to be paid for appearances these days and MLB isn't going to pay them to show up. On top of that, some agents are advising their clients not to attend because there's nothing to gain by showing up before contracts have been negotiated.
Super agent Scott Boras, for one, has never had a player he represented attend the draft. Other agencies have followed suit—the idea being that a player attending and putting on the jersey of the team that selects him could give up some leverage in contract negotiations.
In the end, it's likely far more comfortable for players to watch the draft at home with their families than fly to attend in person, especially if there's a chance that player would drop. Given the downsides laid out by agents, it makes far more sense to go that route than go in person.
The MLB draft has never held the same allure as its NFL and NBA counterparts. Players selected in the draft may not see the major leagues for years, so it's hard for fans to get attached to them. Guys like Paul Skenes and Jac Caglianone who make the big leagues quickly are rare, so interest in the event is muted.
Without players in attendance, the excitement around the MLB draft is lessened even more.