MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 16): Slegers Caps Tumultuous Week With Save for Tampa Bay

The only thing harder than making it to the big leagues is staying there, and Aaron Slegers learned that the hard way this week.

Slegers was called up to the majors by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday and was immediately pressed into duty in their injury-depleted bullpen. He took on the Boston Red Sox and had two scoreless innings, but then gave up five runs in his third before getting yanked.

He was sent back down after the game, but then called right back up two days later, On Sunday, on the back end of a rain-forced doubleheader, he had to come in to close out the game in the ninth inning, and did just that, retiring the side in order with two groundouts and a strikeout to help the Rays sweep the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Credit to our pitching staff for getting it done,'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Sunday. "I was just impressed with the overall team effort. We had guys pitching in roles that they aren't normally accustomed to. Big credit to Aaron Slegers.

"Slegers, I'm guessing he doesn't have many saves, but he went right through the teeth of their lineup. He did a good job of throwing strikes and letting the defense work behind him.''

Cash would be right. This was just Slegers' second save of his major-league career. The former Indiana pitcher — he's one of six Hoosiers in the big leagues right now — had a cup of coffee with the Minnesota Twins in 2017 and 2018, and then pitched once for Tampa Bay a year, getting a save.

He's now got two.

Hoosiers in the Pros on Sunday