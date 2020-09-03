MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 2): Aaron Slegers Solid Again as Rays Get Revenge on Yankees

Every time that Aaron Slegers has taken the mound lately for the Tampa Bay Rays, he's been practically unhittable. He had gone nine straight innings without allowing a hit before giving up a single in the ninth inning on Wednesday night.

Slegers, one of six former Indiana players now in the major leagues, helped the Rays win again, dominating the New York Yankees 5-2 to stretch their lead in the American League East to 4.5 games. The Rays are 26-12, and have the best record in the AL.

Slegers came in to pitch in the seventh inning and got six straight outs. After allowing a single to Gary Sanchez in the ninth, he was pulled. Sanchez later came around to score, so Slegers was charged with the run, his first since giving up a grand slam in his season debut on Aug. 12.

In those nine-plus innings, he had allowed just that one hit, and had 11 strikeouts, including two more Wednesday against New York.

It was a big win for the Rays against their heated arch rivals. The night before, the benched cleared after Yankees closer Aroldis Chapter threw a 101 mph fastball just over the head of Mike Brosseau.

Brosseau — who was born in Munster, Ind., and played high school ball at Andrean in Merrillville — got revenge Wednesday, hitting two home runs. They won their season series 8-2 against the Yankees, the first time they had won the season battle since 2014.

“How the guys handled themselves, that’s a night I’ll never forget,” Rays starter Charlie Morton said. “Just to see a group of guys come together, trying to do the right thing and stepping up and going out and try to compete for one another. To see Bross put that swing on that ball — that was a scary moment (Tuesday) — that was really nice for all of us to see that.”

Other "Hoosiers in the Pros" on Wednesday

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson continues to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-5 on Wednesday a day after hitting three home runs. Dickerson had a single and a double, with an RBI and a run scored in the Giants' 9-6 loss to Colorado. Dickerson's batting average is now .268, jumping a whopping 47 points in the past two days after going 7-for-11.

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Giants, allowing just one hit. He has now gone seven straight appearances without allowing a run. During that time, he has pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits and a walk.

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber had the day off in the Cubs' 8-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley didn't play in the Cubs' win, either.

Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list on Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.

