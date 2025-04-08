With Sweep Of Michigan State, Is Indiana Baseball Getting On Track?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Is Indiana baseball starting to figure things out?
Despite a season of inconsistency and early pitching struggles, Indiana is 9-6 in the Big Ten, good for a three-way tie for fifth place with Penn State and USC.
The Hoosiers got there with a home sweep against Michigan State. The rain-delayed three-game set was moved to a Sunday start and Monday doubleheader.
The Hoosiers dispatched the Spartans with relative ease. Indiana earned a 6-4 victory on Sunday, followed by a pair of seven-inning run-rule victories on Monday. The Hoosiers prevailed 14-2 and 18-2.
Beating Michigan State is in itself not noteworthy. The Spartans are struggling in the bottom half of the Big Ten.
However, the Hoosiers’ pitching performances were encouraging.. The eight total runs Michigan State scored were the fewest runs Indiana has given up in a three-game series this year. Indiana only had to use eight pitchers to get there. No Indiana pitcher threw more than 82 pitches.
With Indiana possessing the second-best offense in the Big Ten, an improvement in pitching is just what the doctor ordered as the Hoosiers try to make a second-half surge toward a NCAA Tournament bid.
Gavin Seebold started Sunday’s game and allowed two runs in five innings. By the time he left the game, Indiana led the Spartans 5-2. Indiana singled in 11 of its 12 base hits. Left fielder Devin Taylor was 3-for-4 and had two RBI.
In the first game of the doubleheader on Monday, Indiana jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Joey Brenczewski and Cooper Malamazian both had two RBI in the big inning, and Indiana didn’t look back.
Starter Ben Grable allowed one run in three innings, and reliever Cole Gilley allowed one run in four innings.
Jake Hanley was 3-for-3 with a home run, while Korbyn Dickerson was 3-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Indiana would have a similar breakout in the second game of the twinbill. A five-run first inning decided the contest. The Hoosiers scored in every inning they batted in and scored two or more runs in five out of six of them.
Dickerson, Tyler Cerny, Will Moore and Caleb Koskie homered. Dickerson was 4-for-5 with 3 RBI. Taylor was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Koskie went 2-for-4 with 6 RBI.
Pete Haas, Grant Holderfield and Aydan Decker-Petty scattered two runs over seven innings.
Indiana’s offense has been stout all season. Its .314 batting average is second in the Big Ten behind Iowa’s .316 average. Indiana is second in on-base percentage and slugging, which equates to a Big Ten-best .965 OPS.
Dickerson is second in the Big Ten with 14 home runs and eighth in OPS at 1.194. Hanley is fourth in Big Ten batting average at .394.
First round draft prospect Taylor is doing his part, too. Taylor has hit 10 home runs with 36 RBI. He’s batting .375 and has a 1.181 OPS. Taylor has also stolen six bases.
Among qualifying pitchers, Gilley rates fourth in the Big Ten with a 3.22 ERA.
What Indiana lacks right now are quality wins. Ranked 76th in RPI as of Tuesday afternoon, Indiana is only 1-5 in Quad 1 games, a 5-1 victory at UCLA being the only victory. In Quad 1-2 games, Indiana is a combined 4-10.
The Hoosiers (18-14 overall) face Ball State on Tuesday night, but Indiana can bolster its credentials this weekend when it goes to Illinois for a three-game set. Wins against the Fighting Illini would be Quad 2 victories as Illinois is ranked 103rd in RPI.