Indiana Baseball's Woes Continue, Drop Two of Three to Washington to Open Big Ten Play

It's been a rough start for Indiana baseball, and it only got worse over the weekend after dropping two of three to Washington to begin Big Ten play. The Hoosiers are now 6-9 overall on the season and still have yet to win a series.

Indiana won consecutive games for the first time all season after winning Friday's series opener, 4-2, but the Hoosiers couldn't win either of the next two games to claim the series.

And games two and three weren't all that close. IU dropped game two on Saturday, 9-2, before losing the rubber game on Sunday, 13-4.



Indiana's issues -- defense and bullpen -- haven't gotten all thatmuch better and really hurt the Hoosiers against Washington.

Indiana's defense plays better, but still has room to grow

Indiana's defense has been a major problem all year long, but give the Hoosiers' defense credit — they played a cleaner brand of baseball this weekend. IU still has more errors (19) than games played (15), but the Hoosiers only committed two errors over the weekend.



The good news is that neither error resulted in unearned runs for the opposition. Giving teams extra outs is kind of like playing with fire — eventually, something bad is going to happen — and until the Hoosiers start playing a consistent brand of cleaner baseball, expect the losses to keep coming.

IU's bullpen exposed against Washington

Excluding Friday's series opener, where the Indiana bullpen tossed three scoreless frames, it was a rough weekend for the Hoosiers 'pen. The Indiana bullpen allowed six earned runs on Saturday and nine earned runs on Sunday.



It certainly didn't help that neither of IU's starters made it out of the fifth inning, but still, 15 runs allowed by relievers in two days is simply too many to overcome.



And outside of Gavin Seabold, IU truly doesn't have a reliever it can trust. Seabold still hasn't allowed a run in 13. 2 innings after tossing two scoreless innings of relief on Friday, but one lockdown reliever isn't going to get it done.



Other guys need to step fup or Indiana. Luckily, Indiana has a lot of baseball in front of them, so it's not like it's too late to turn this thing around.

Next up

Indiana's next game is on Tuesday at home against Wright State. First pitch is at 5 p.m. (ET) and is available via B1G+.

