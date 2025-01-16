3 Things Indiana Needs To Do As It Heads To Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – We all saw what we saw on Tuesday – Indiana embarrassing itself in a 94-69 home defeat at the hands of No. 19 Illinois – and everyone has had their moment of shock, anger and disappointment.
The game featured booing, a “Fire Woodson” chant from the student section, a late-game confrontation that didn’t reflect well on anyone involved in it, and a lot of regrets, recriminations and angst from both the Hoosiers and their fans.
The next day brought more anger, more admission of a possible stark future for the 2025 Hoosiers, questions about Mike Woodson’s job status and all of the other baggage that comes from the consequences of two straight 25-point losses.
However, at some point, you move on to the next game. And so it is with the Hoosiers.
The ugliness of Tuesday won’t soon be forgotten, but Indiana still has at least 14 games left in the season. The loss against Illinois was hard to swallow, but it wasn’t the end of the road.
The Hoosiers did win five in a row before their recent meltdown. Ohio State is not a juggernaut. Value City Arena is not a difficult place to play, not at present, and not with Buckeyes fans focused on their appearance in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday.
So while the questions and doubts will linger until Indiana extinguishes them, all is not lost. Friday’s 8 p.m. ET tipoff at Ohio State presents an opportunity to swing things back in the right direction.
Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do when they face the Buckeyes:
1. Make starting lineup changes
Woodson hinted at starting lineup changes after Tuesday’s loss. Regardless of Malik Reneau’s status, Woodson cannot ignore how some of the starters have performed recently.
Mackenzie Mgbako has been particularly problematic. He is 3-for-24 from the field in his last three games and isn’t going to help Indiana defensively. He is a classic case of his offense dictating his defensive effort, which has never been good even at his best.
Trey Galloway has been a loyal Hoosier since 2020, but his last two games have been dreadful. He’s 3 of 13 combined in the last two games with six turnovers. He’s gambling and taking chances which almost always fail to pan out.
As this is written, we don’t know Oumar Ballo’s status for the game after his flagrant two foul against Illinois, but Woodson could take it upon himself to not start him as punishment if he’s not suspended. Myles Rice also could get the same treatment after he picked up a technical for also shoving Tomislav Ivisic in the Illinois melee.
Without Reneau, a starting lineup of Anthony Leal, Langdon Hatton, Bryson Tucker, Kanaan Carlyle (also struggling, but you have to start someone) and Jakai Newton would be bizarre, but even if just lasted to the first media timeout, it would send a message. With Reneau, you could swap him out for Hatton or maybe Newton if he isn’t up to it.
Either way, a shake-up is needed because what Indiana is rolling out now isn’t working.
2. Get offensive action going to the rim
Ohio State has been all over the place in terms of performance this season. Good enough to beat Kentucky, but bad enough to nearly be beaten by Big Ten basement dwellers Minnesota.
So Indiana needs to attack certainties. One of them is that Ohio State will foul a lot.
The Buckeyes average 19.2 fouls per game, which ranks them in the bottom 50 of Division I. Naturally, opponents have attempted a lot of free throws (23.4 per game) and have made Ohio State pay for it with a 76.1% free throw percentage on a high total of attempts.
Indiana is perfectly capable of attacking the rim. In fact, one of the reasons Indiana hasn’t been very good the last two games is their inability to consistently do it. Ballo, if he plays, is at his best rolling to the rim off pick-and-roll action, but for some reason Indiana insists on giving the ball to Ballo to post-up and put the ball on the floor, which isn’t his game. He needs to be moving to the rim where opposing defenses struggle to stop him.
Players like Rice, Carlyle, Galloway and Mgbako need to be in attack mode, too. Ohio State will foul, but will Indiana be willing to exploit it?
3. Put an emphasis on the glass
One reason Indiana was beaten so badly by Iowa and Illinois was a rebounding meltdown. Indiana was out-rebounded 49-33 on Tuesday and by 36-30 at Iowa last week.
The loss of Reneau certainly has hurt in this department. Ballo has had recent sins for the Hoosiers, but hitting the glass isn’t one of them as he’s had at least 10 rebounds in four of the last five games, including 15 against Illinois before he was ejected on Tuesday.
However, Indiana isn’t getting consistent enough rebounding from other players and that has to change.
