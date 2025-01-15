Postgame Reaction: Indiana Loses 94-69 At Home To Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana suffered its second straight blowout loss Tuesday night Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, falling 94-69 to No. 19 Illinois.
The Hoosiers trailed by 28 points at halftime and gave up 60 points in the first half, the first time they've done so in program history. Oumar Ballo led Indiana with 16 points and 15 rebounds, but he was ejected after a scuffle with Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic.
Kylan Boswell led Illinois with 22 points, followed by Kasparas Jakucionis with 21 points and Ivisic with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden shared their thoughts on the loss in the video below.
With this loss, Indiana drops to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play, with a trip to Ohio State up next on Friday. The Illini improved to 13-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference ahead of Sunday's top-25 matchup at No. 12 Michigan State.
