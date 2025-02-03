3 Things Indiana Needs To Do To Win As It Travels To Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When it comes to Wisconsin and its high-powered offense, there are certain strengths opponents shouldn’t waste time trying to stop.
For example, Wisconsin has the best 3-point percentage in the league in conference games at 39.3%. The temptation might be to try to run the Badgers off the 3-point line, but no team has been able to accomplish that yet. Wisconsin has attempted at least 20 3-point shots in every game. Since Big Ten games resumed in early January, only two teams have held the Badgers below 25 attempts in a game.
Indiana’s misfortune at Kohl Center is infamous – the Hoosiers haven’t won at Wisconsin since 1998 – but every team that has gone to Madison has had trouble save one team: Michigan.
In December, the Wolverines traveled to Wisconsin and won, 67-64. Michigan beat a full-strength Wisconsin team, the same one that the Hoosiers will face at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
The only other Big Ten team to come close to Wisconsin in Madison was when Ohio State lost 70-68 on Jan. 14.
Is there anything Indiana can learn from Michigan’s winning effort – or even the Buckeyes’ near-miss? Here’s some lessons that might be derived from those games that Indiana could try to use to get what would be an important victory.
Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do when they face the Badgers:
1. Take Away Wisconsin’s Passing Lanes
Michigan and Ohio State limited Wisconsin’s assist total. Michigan held Wisconsin to eight assists, Ohio State to six.
It’s not that Wisconsin is a high-assist team. The Badgers average 14.4 in Big Ten games, just 10th-best in the conference, and no single Badger averages more than 2.8 assists.
That’s more of a curse for Wisconsin opponents than a blessing. That just means more Badgers can dish the ball. Four players average more than two assists per game.
Whether it was cause-and-effect or not, Ohio State was able to slow the Badgers down. Wisconsin only attempted 48 shots – a season low. If you can hold the Badgers’ shots down, it obviously improves the chances to out-score them.
2. Knuckle Down On Rim Protection
Indiana has an imposing front line with Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau. Michigan is one of the few teams that can out-size the Hoosiers with 7-footers Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf.
One reason Wisconsin shot just 34.4% against Michigan was the shot-blocking prowess of that pair. Wolf had five blocks and Goldin had three against the Badgers. Michigan had a total of 11 blocks in that contest.
While protection at the rim won’t stop Wisconsin’s 3-point barrage it does make them more one-dimensional and more predictable. Indiana doesn’t pile up blocked shots, but Ballo’s defensive presence in the lane often stops shots before they happen. The Hoosiers need to count on that to help them limit Wisconsin.
3. Force Wisconsin To Defend The Rim
Both Michigan and Ohio State were able to out-score Wisconsin in the paint, and they did it via different methods – both of which Indiana could implement.
Michigan used Goldin and Wolf to devastating effect. They combined to make 16 of 27 from the field and scored 44 points – Goldin had 24 and Wolf scored 20. They drew fouls and did plenty of their damage at the free throw line, scoring 10 points there.
With Ballo and Reneau, Indiana has the capability to do the same if both players are productive.
Ohio State put pressure on the rim with penetration from point guard Bruce Thornton. He scored 21 for the Buckeyes, almost entirely on 2-point jumpers and shots at the rim. Thornton also drew fouls – marching to the line six times.
Indiana has the capability to do this with players like Myles Rice, Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway able to get to the basket and put pressure on the opposing defense.
