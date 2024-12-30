5-Star Recruit Anthony Thompson Visits Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Class of 2026 recruit Anthony Thompson visited Indiana during Sunday's 77-68 win over Winthrop.
Thompson is a 6-foot-7 small forward from Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. He previously visited Bloomington in June and received a scholarship offer from Indiana during his visit last February.
Thompson is ranked as high as No. 9 in the nation by 247Sports, which considers him a five-star prospect. Rivals tabs him No. 14 overall, and he's ranked No. 15 by On3 and No. 29 by ESPN, which give him a four-star rating.
He has also received scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Dayton, Eastern Kentycky, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kent State, Kentucky, Louisville, Marquette, Miami of Ohio, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, San Francisco, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Xavier.
Thompson previously attended Lebanon High School in Ohio. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals and was a Division I honorable mention all-state selection.
Thompson recently posted highlights from his junior season at Western Reserve Academy, displaying scoring ability from all over the court.
Indiana does not have any commitments in the class of 2026, though the vast majority of recruits at that age remain undecided. Forward Trent Sisley is Indiana's lone class of 2025 signee, and he was also in Bloomington for Sunday's game against Winthrop.
Indiana public address announcer Jeremy Gray introduced Sisley to the Assembly Hall crowd, and Sisley threw t-shirts to Hoosier fans in attendance as his highlights played on the scoreboard during a timeout. Sisley is a 6-foot-7 forward who currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida, but he's originally from Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind.
