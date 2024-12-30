What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Defeated Winthrop 77-68
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana coach Mike Woodson spoke to the media in the wake of Indiana's 77-68 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.
On one hand, Indiana overcame a 1 of 20 3-point shooting performance and the absence of center Oumar Ballo to earn the victory. On the other hand, the Hoosiers played unevenly and could not pull away from the pesky Eagles on their home floor.
Here's everything Woodson had to say during his postgame press conference:
On the sense of urgency needed in January to get the resume to where the program needs it to be ...
Woodson: Every game is important moving forward. Can't look back. Every game is important. We've got Rutgers coming in. That's my only focus right now.
On the message to Malik Reneau about foul trouble ...
Woodson: Kinds of flashbacks but thank God for Langdon. I thought he played his butt off. Gave him the game ball. Here is a guy who never complains. He works in practice. He came and gave us a big lift when we needed it. That's all about team. That goes a long way with me.
On what the nature of Oumar Ballo's absence was and how much lead time the coaching staff had to prepare for him not playing ...
Woodson: I'm not going to address that. But didn't have a lot of lead time. But that doesn't matter. You know, guys that are in uniform have got to play, and he didn't play tonight, and you know, we'll sit down tomorrow and address his situation and get ready for Rutgers.
On the possibility of missing shots becoming contagious for other players ...
Woodson: I don't know. You know, shooting, it's a funny thing, man. They were all good looks. So I can't sit here and complain that they were bad shots.
They have just got to keep working, and eventually they will fall. That's how I think as a coach, the threes and the free throws. Because I thought the free throws beat us in the butt tonight.
But the positive behind tonight's game is that when they cut the lead to one, we didn't fold. We made the play that is we had to make. We went on a 7-0 run, and those are the things that I look at.
On Myles Rice's 18-point performance and how he can be more consistent ...
Woodson: Well, we opened the floor up a little bit tonight. You know, I'm trying to get a mixture of posting the ball some and playing open court with the players that we do have.
That's why I think the 20 threes came in, and the looks that we had were really good. We've just got to mentally focus and make them. That would make life a lot better for me.
On concern about the bad 3-point shooting on Sunday versus games where Indiana has made its 3-point looks ...
Woodson: Well, again, you're always concerned about them. We're shooting them. And again, if they were bad threes, then I would really sit here and complain. But they were good threes, and I feel good about the guys that are shooting them.
So again, eventually, they are going to make them. That's how I think.
On the 14 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points Indiana had ...
Woodson: Again, we didn't do all the things right from a defensive standpoint. This team came in averaging 86 points, and they were one of the top teams in the country in getting to the free throw line. Hell, they have shot over 200-some more free throws than most opponents that they have played. And that's tough to overcome when you've got a team that forces you to foul. And we were in foul trouble. There's no doubt about it, they put our bigs in foul trouble.
But we were able to overcome it, and still rebound the ball. You know, big fella gave us a great lift in that regard and got some putbacks here and there. I thought it was a solid win but we have to now put this game behind us and start thinking about Rutgers.
On what is causing Kanaan Carlyle's struggles from 3-point range (23%) and in other aspects of his game ...
Woodson: He's not the only one. I mean, at one point, you know, we were shooting 37 percent from the three-point line, shooting 78 from the free throw line. So life was pretty good.
So I know it's there. You know, we've just got to go back and find it, and it starts against Rutgers.
