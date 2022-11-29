ACC-Big Ten Challenge 2022: Results, Schedule, With Game Times, TV, Point Spreads

Updated Tuesday, 3 a.m ET

It appears that this is going to be the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge, so bragging rights are on the line one last time between the two best conferences in college basketball.

The 14-game series, the 23rd overall, started Monday night, with the ACC taking an early 2-0 lead. There are six games on Tuesday and six more on Wednesday night.

The ACC won the first 10 events from 1999 to 2008, but since then the Big Ten has gone 8-2-3, including three straight wins dating back to 2019.

Here is the complete schedule for this week's games, with dates, game times, TV information and more:

Monday's games

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57: Virginia Tech (7-1) kept Minnesota (4-3) stars Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle in check and outrebounded the Gophers 42-27 in a 67-57 win in Blacksburg, Va. Battle was just 2-for-10 shooting and had six points and Garcia only scored five on 2-of-9 shooting. Garcia had been averaged 15.8 points per game, and Battle 14. Minnesota opens Big Ten play on Sunday at Purdue. Virginia Tech, a 13-point favorite in the game, is now 5-0 at home.

Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) reacts after making a three-pointer against Pittsburgh on Monday in Evanston, Ill. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Tuesday's games

No. 22 Maryland (6-0) at Louisville (0-6), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Point spread: Maryland is a 13-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com

(6-0) at (0-6), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Maryland is a 13-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com Penn State (6-1) at Clemson (5-2), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Clemson Tech is a 1.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com

(6-1) at (5-2), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) Clemson Tech is a 1.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com Syracuse (3-3) at No. 16 Illinois (5-1), 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Point spread: Illinois is a 12.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com

(3-3) at No. 16 (5-1), 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Illinois is a 12.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com Georgia Tech (4-2) at Iowa (5-1) 9 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Point spread: Iowa is a 16-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com

(4-2) at (5-1) 9 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Iowa is a 16-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com Wake Forest (6-1) at Wisconsin (5-1), 9 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com

(6-1) at (5-1), 9 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com No. 3 Virginia (5-0) at Michigan (5-1), 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Point spread: Virginia is a 4-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com

Wednesday's games

No. 25 Ohio State (5-1) at No. 17 Duke (5-2), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

(5-1) at No. 17 (5-2), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) No. 5 Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-6), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2)

(6-0) at (1-6), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (6-1), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU)

(5-1) at (6-1), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) No. 20 Michigan State (5-2) at Notre Dame (5-1) 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2)

(5-2) at Notre Dame (5-1) 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Boston College (5-2) at Nebraska (3-3), 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU)

(5-2) at (3-3), 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at No. 10 Indiana (6-0), 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

