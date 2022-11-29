ACC-Big Ten Challenge 2022: Results, Schedule, With Game Times, TV, Point Spreads
The ACC has jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge with Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech winning on Monday night. There are six more games each of the next two nights. Here are Monday's summaries, plus the full schedule with game times and TV information, and the latest on the point spreads.
Updated Tuesday, 3 a.m ET
It appears that this is going to be the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge, so bragging rights are on the line one last time between the two best conferences in college basketball.
The 14-game series, the 23rd overall, started Monday night, with the ACC taking an early 2-0 lead. There are six games on Tuesday and six more on Wednesday night.
The ACC won the first 10 events from 1999 to 2008, but since then the Big Ten has gone 8-2-3, including three straight wins dating back to 2019.
Here is the complete schedule for this week's games, with dates, game times, TV information and more:
Monday's games
- Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57: Virginia Tech (7-1) kept Minnesota (4-3) stars Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle in check and outrebounded the Gophers 42-27 in a 67-57 win in Blacksburg, Va. Battle was just 2-for-10 shooting and had six points and Garcia only scored five on 2-of-9 shooting. Garcia had been averaged 15.8 points per game, and Battle 14. Minnesota opens Big Ten play on Sunday at Purdue. Virginia Tech, a 13-point favorite in the game, is now 5-0 at home.
- Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58: Blake Hinson scored 22 points and hit 4-of-5 three pointers as Pittsburgh (5-3) upset Northwestern (5-2) in Evanston, Ill. The Panthers made 14 three-pointers and their 87 points was the second-highest total in the past two years. Guard Chase Audige led Northwestern, a 7-point favorite, with 14 points and back-court mate Boo Buie added 10. Northwestern opens Big Ten play on Sunday at No. 20 Michigan State.
Tuesday's games
- No. 22 Maryland (6-0) at Louisville (0-6), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Point spread: Maryland is a 13-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com
- Penn State (6-1) at Clemson (5-2), 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Clemson Tech is a 1.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com
- Syracuse (3-3) at No. 16 Illinois (5-1), 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Point spread: Illinois is a 12.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com
- Georgia Tech (4-2) at Iowa (5-1) 9 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) Point spread: Iowa is a 16-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com
- Wake Forest (6-1) at Wisconsin (5-1), 9 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com
- No. 3 Virginia (5-0) at Michigan (5-1), 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Point spread: Virginia is a 4-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com
Wednesday's games
- No. 25 Ohio State (5-1) at No. 17 Duke (5-2), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
- No. 5 Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-6), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2)
- Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (6-1), 7:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU)
- No. 20 Michigan State (5-2) at Notre Dame (5-1) 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2)
- Boston College (5-2) at Nebraska (3-3), 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU)
- No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at No. 10 Indiana (6-0), 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Live Tracker
- Record: ACC leads 2-0 through Monday.
- Point Spreads: Big Ten teams are 1-1 so far vs. the spread.
- High Scorer: Pittsburgh forward Blake Hinson scored 22 points against Minnesota.