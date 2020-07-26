A.J. Moye Tells Touching Story of First Meeting With Bob Knight

For two decades now, A.J. Moye has been a fan favorite among the Indiana fan base, and it's doubtful that will ever change.

Especially when he continues to tell great Bob Knight stories.

Moye went to Instagram this weekend to talk about the first time the legendary Indiana basketball coach came to his Georgia home for a recruiting visit. It's a great story, but I won't spoil it. I'll let A.J. tell it

"I see this picture. A million things flow through my mind. First and foremost, “my mother’s smile”. All I ever wanted to do in life was to make my mother proud, and to be a respectable figure of hope and perseverance.

"She gave me every moment, all her resources, all her experiences, and all of her work ethic. For that, “I am eternally grateful.” 9/16/99, this was the day when I lost one of my closest friends in life. I remember going to a local game once, leaving my shoes at home. Trap gave me the kicks off of his feet. Sat right there and watched me hoop and was jumping, screaming the whole time. (I’m rambling) but that’s how much this cat loves, believes in me, always felt I could be/do anything anytime I was around him.

"Well 5 minutes before Coach Knight shows up at my house, my mom walks in and tells me, “A.J., I’m so sorry ... (she couldn’t even get it out) (I’m looking dumbfounded) I’m sorry but Travis' heart stopped beating last night and...” (I don’t remember a word else). Only recall sobbing uncontrollably and sitting in a chair facing the corner in my bedroom, couldn’t walk, move, talk, think, nothing.. Momentarily, I had given up.

"Two-3 minutes later.. Coach Bobby Knight walks into my room, sits on my bed, reaches over and puts an arm on my back for 10-15 minutes, “we don’t say a word.” When I finally look up he hands me a towel (see the pic.) and begins asking me questions about my friend, what he meant to me, what were his dreams/goals, what we did for fun.. "

"He asked if I want to reschedule, Then I thought to myself, “Well, he doesn’t seem all that mean or self-absorbed, he seems to be a great guy, misunderstood, but then again ‘who isn’t?’ “ ... “Sure, Coach”.. Long story short, he was the one coach who came in and told me, “I’m not promising you anything, but if you come in and play, fight the way I believe you can, you will play in multiple final 4’s and you could possibly be a great player here @ IU. And if you stay 4 years, I promise we will do all that we can do to make sure your son graduates with a IU degree in his hand.”

"Woulda loved to play for Coach. Yet moral of the story:

“LIFE GOES ON. always has, always will.”

Moye never got to play for Knight, of course. He was fired just prior to Moye's freshman season, but he instead played four years for Mike Davis, who recruited him hard as well. He played at Indiana from 2000 to 2004, and played a key role in the Hoosiers' run to the NCAA championship game in 2002.