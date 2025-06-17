Al Durham Joins Indiana's Assembly Ball TBT Team For Summer Event
Former Indiana guard Al Durham is going to be part of the Assembly Ball team that will play in the TBT Tournament this summer.
Durham played four years at Indiana, scoring 1,035 points for the Hoosiers. He's one of 56 players to reach that 1,000-point mark. After a coaching change from Archie Miller to Mike Woodson, Durham transferred to Providence for the fifth and final season.
The Indiana-based alumni team got back together last year for the event, but didn't advance out of the regional. It's a winner-take-all tournament, with the winning team sharing $1 million. The games at Hinkle Fieldhouse will be played July 19-22
Assembly Ball will co-host a regional at Hinkle Fieldhouse in July. The team already has commitments from former Hoosiers Yogi Ferrell, Troy Williams, Race Thompson, Jordan Hulls and James Blackmon Jr. The Indianapolis regional is one of eight sites across the country. For ticket information, CLICK HERE
Former Hoosier great A.J. Guyton has agreed to coach the team. “It’s up. Let’s get to the (bag),” Guyton stated on his X account, using an emoji to represent a cash bag.
All eight teams have been assigned to the Indianapolis Regional. Alumni teams featuring Butler, Indiana and Valparaiso players were previously announced as was a team comprised of Fort Wayne-area players. An Ohio State alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, was the team most recently added to the Indianapolis Regional. So has Fail Harder, an Indianapolis-based team put together by Indiana native and former Virginia star Kyle Guy. GoTime Green Machine is a new entrant.
One team that the Indianapolis Regional teams won’t have to account for is Eberlein Drive, which won the region a year ago. The'll play in the Lexington Regional this year.
Regionals will be played in Indianapolis, Lexington, Ky, Louisville, Ky, Wichita, Kan., Kansas City, Mo., Syracuse, N.Y., Charleston, W. Va., and Portsmouth, Va.
The Basketball Tournament begins on July 19 and runs through July 22. A full-session ticket is $85 and single-session tickets are $15 each day except July 19 when they are $5.