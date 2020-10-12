Archie Miller Joins Tried and True Podcast to Preview Upcoming Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball head coach Archie Miller joined the Tried and True podcast with Don Fischer to talk about the upcoming season.

Below are key highlights discussed during the podcast.

On how the program has been since March

"There was so much optimism in Indianapolis about the (NCAA) tournament."

Miller said March Madness being canceled was so abnormal that it was hard to explain. He admits he didn't know how to face the fact the season was over.

It took Indiana 14 weeks from that point to reunite with one another again. They communicated constantly over Zoom.

"It just kind of evolved month by month."

Miller credits the administration and doctors to get the players back on campus so they could workout this summer, which was really beneficial to the program.

"We were thankful. Guys did a great job this summer on hanging in there."

On the makeup of this year's roster

"We have a good combination of a lot of things."

Miller said a lot of guys are bought in because they came here for this team. There's a lot of newcomers in Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo.

Then there's a plethora of returning players.

"The biggest thing is there's big game experience."

Miller said he feels like Armaan Franklin has a chance to be a breakout player for the Hoosiers. He also said no one has made more strides individually than Race Thompson over the last few months.

There are no cliques on this Indiana team because Miller said they are all together, and he said he wouldn't have it any other way.

On the schedule

"We've told our guys no matter how things shake out, this will be their toughest schedule they've ever played. It might be the toughest schedule in the country."

A majority of Indiana's game will be played in the Big Ten, then the Hoosiers will be tested with plenty of Power 5 schools for their nonconference slate since all the early November games were cut.

But Miller said he likes his team's mentality and their approach to things so far this offseason.

"They want to win."

On Kenya Hunter

"Kenya was an unbelievable get for us."

When Bruiser Flint left, Hunter was the first person Miller called to offer the job.

Miller knows he's a great person to be around as a player and said the players flock to him.

He also said Hunter will bring another element to the recruiting, which has already been evident as Hunter has offered a number of players on the east coast.

"I couldn't have been more excited for him to join us. He's very familiar with the success and tradition here."

On what the team needs to improve on

Miller thinks the team really improved on defense toward the end of the season.

"We need to be that way a little earlier this season."

He wasn't pleased with how his defense defended inside the paint last season for how big they were. So, he wants to see them protect the rim a little better and be more versatile.

Offensively, he looks to move to more of a perimeter-oriented approach.

"This needs to be a high assist, low turnover team."

Miller wants the paint to be more open this season by spacing the floor, which he thinks they will be able to do.

"We're going to have some changes to the style to fit this team a little more."

You can listen to the full Tried and True podcast with Miller here.

