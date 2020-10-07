SI.com
Indiana Basketball Will Play Providence in Maui Invitational

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The bracket is set for the 2020 Maui Invitational. Indiana will be playing its first game against Providence on Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Then, depending on if the Hoosiers win or lose that game, they would play the winner/loser of Texas and Davidson for their next game.

The full bracket can be seen at the bottom of the article.

The Maui Invitational is going to be played this season in Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C, instead of Hawaii due to COVID-19 concerns.

The eight teams in the field are Texas, Davidson, Indiana, Providence, North Carolina, UNLV, Stanford and Alabama.

The championship game is scheduled to take place on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. eastern.

The college basketball season is starting Nov. 25, so there's a good chance this could be Indiana's first game. The Hoosiers' full nonconference slate still has yet to be announced, but they will play a guaranteed three games in the Maui Invitational, regardless of if they win or lose.

Last season, Providence caught fire at the end of the year, firing off six straight wins in the Big East, which included three top 25 opponents.

They finished the season 19-12 and 12-6 in the Big East and were going to get a bid in the NCAA Tournament if it took place.

The Friars are returning a good portion of its team from last year, so it will be a good test for the Hoosiers early on in the season.

In the bottom half of the bracket, North Carolina will  take on UNLV at 7 p.m. ET in the first round, and Alabama will play Stanford at 9:30 p.m. ET.

EjugQCiWoAIPIO8

