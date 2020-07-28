Archie Miller Holding News Conference Tonight for First Time in 139 Days

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time since the Big Ten basketball tournament was abruptly canceled on March 11, Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller will meet with local media tonight.

Miller has done a few individual interviews in the past 139 days, but not very often. He will talk tonight with reporters who cover Indiana on a regular basis, along with five Indiana players — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Al Durham, Joey Brunk, Rob Phinisee, and Race Thompson.

The last time Miller sat behind a microphone was on March 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana had just beaten Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, and while he was talking, Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg was being rushed to the hospital to be tested for COVID-19. (He was negative, but tested positive for Influenza-A)

Holberg's team was quarantined in its locker room for several hours until Holberg's test results were final. Just before midnight, the players were finally released to return to their hotel. The next day, the Big Ten canceled the tournament and several other leagues followed suit.

A week later, colleges administrators canceled the NCAA Tournament as well, and there's been all sorts of chaos since then, including the COVID-19 pandemic that doesn't want to slow down and nationwide racial unrest that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman in Minnesota in May.

Several Indiana players have been involved in peaceful protests since then, and Thompson — who is a Minnesota native — has been appointed to a Big Ten committee on race and diversity.

If you've been missing Miller's news conferences, here are some clips of his last one back in March. We'll have complete coverage here of tonight's conversations as well. Come back later for our reports.

March 11: Archie Miller's last news conference