Archie Miller Thinks Indiana-Kentucky Game Can Happen in the Future

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined The Aaron Torres Podcast to discuss a number of things regarding his 2021 roster, the players being safe on campus and how college basketball can work in a bubble.

But one interesting question Torres asked Miller was if he thinks an Indiana-Kentucky game can take place in the regular season again.

"I do, I do," Miller said. "I think, number one, it's a great game, and it would generate great fanfare. It's going to generate great camaraderie for the schools and whatnot — television."

The two blue bloods haven't played in the regular season since 2011 when Christian Watford hit the famous "Wat-Shot" to knock off the No. 1-ranked Wildcats.

Kentucky got revenge on the Hoosiers later that season, defeating them in the NCAA Tournament. The last time the two teams met was in 2016 in the Sweet Sixteen, and Indiana came out on top, led by Yogi Ferrell and Thomas Bryant.

Indiana fans have clamored for a long time for John Calipari to put the Hoosiers back on the schedule, but Calipari has always seemed disinterested at the idea.

After Indiana's win in 2011, the crowd rushed the court, making it difficult for the Kentucky players and coaches to exit the floor.

Miller called Calipari the "best of the best" in terms of what he's done for the game of college basketball.

Miller also mentioned the great games between Indiana and Kentucky back in the day, where the crowd would be split half-blue and half-red in the RCA Dome.

"I think it'll happen when it makes sense for both schools and for both schedules," Miller said.

Miller also said it would be great for college basketball in general, and he thinks it could help get people through the pandemic or raise awareness for certain causes.

He knows it won't happen this season, obviously, since both teams have pretty set schedules.

Miller specifically pointed out that he and Calipari have never directly spoken about it.

"You know, I think in the future here, it's something that if it is pulled off, I think it would be really good, and it'll be done for the right reasons, which is for both schools to look really good at the end of the day for a good cause," Miller said. "Maybe just in general, it's good for college basketball. We'll see."

You can listen to the full podcast here.