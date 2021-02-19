Assembly Hall to Allow Up to 500 Spectators During NCAA Tournament

Assembly Hall, along with Mackey Arena, will each host two First Four games, and first-round games Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After the NCAA announced fans will be allowed at the NCAA Tournament this season, Indiana sent out a press release about how many fans will be allowed in Assembly Hall during March Madness.

The press release read, "After conversations between the NCAA and the Indiana University Medical Response Team, Indiana University plans to welcome up to 500 spectators for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship games played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall March 18-20.

Indiana University’s plan, based on recommendations from the Medical Response Team, is consistent with the attendance policy at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2020-2021 basketball season permitting immediate family members of participating players and staff members to attend the games. A limited number of seats will also be available for vaccinated medical personnel and first responders from Monroe County."

