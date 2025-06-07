Best Indiana Women’s Basketball Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 10 Brenna Wise
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren has never been shy about turning to transfers to build her roster. This was true long before the transfer portal added jet fuel to the player movement around the sport.
Indiana standouts such as Sara Scalia, Sydney Parrish, Karoline Striplin and Shay Ciezki all transferred to Indiana and were big contributors. Indiana’s 2025-26 roster will be transfer-dependent as well with Jerni Kiaku, Jade Ondineme, Edessa Noyan, Zania Socka-Ngueman, Chloe Spreen and Phoenix Stotijn arriving from other schools.
An early example of the success Moren has had with transfers is forward Brenna Wise.
The 6-foot Wise began her career at her hometown school, Pittsburgh. She played for the Panthers from 2015-17. She averaged 12.5 points and started all 61 of the games she played for Pitt.
After sitting out a season – players still had to do that when Wise made her move to Indiana in 2017 – Wise gave the Hoosiers dependable minutes as she started all 66 of the games she played at Indiana.
Wise began her Indiana career by averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds in 2019. That season is out of the scope of what makes players eligible for the top 16, but Wise was solid in 2020 as well.
In the starting lineup with Grace Berger, Aleksa Gulbe, Ali Patberg and Jaelynn Penn, Wise’s averages did go down as she averaged 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Her free throw accuracy also dropped. She shot a Big Ten-best 91.6% in 2019, but fell to 72.1% in 2020. Her 3-point shooting also dropped, from 41.3% to 32.7%.
Though her counting numbers dropped, she was still solid in some advanced stats. She had 3.9 win shares for the 2020 season – better than any of the Hoosiers ranked below her in the top 16 players of the 2020s so far.
Wise did her major damage in 2020 early in the season. She scored a season-high 22 points against North Florida. She also scored 16 points in Indiana wins over Florida and against a South Carolina team that suffered its only loss of the season to the Hoosiers. Wise was the co-leading scorer along with Patberg.
Between her two seasons at Pittsburgh and Indiana, Wise scored 1,421 career points and had 849 rebounds. Wise was another solid player that Moren brought to Indiana as a transfer.
Previous women's basketball top 16 players of the 2020s
No. 11 - Shay Ciezki
No. 12 - Jaelynn Penn
No. 13 - Karoline Striplin
No. 14 - LIlly Meister
No. 15 - Kiandra Browne
No. 16 - Julianna LaMendola
- THE TOP 16 EXPLAINED: Todd Golden explains how he ranked the top 16 players of the 2020s. CLICK HERE.