Best Indiana Women’s Basketball Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 15 Kiandra Browne
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball has had a short rotation in the 2020s. Only nine players are part of the select company who were starters for more than two seasons in the 2020s for women’s basketball coach Teri Moren.
Some players recruited never played their way into more playing time. Others were on the path but left.
And still others, such as junior forward Kiandra Browne, had their Indiana journey interrupted by injury.
Browne was recruited out of Montreal, Quebec, in of the Class of 2020. She was a McDonald’s All-American nominee at Winston-Salem Christian in North Carolina. She was ranked in the nation’s top 100 when she came to Indiana.
Browne had a typical playing time curve. She played 21 games as a freshman and mostly played reserve minutes, though all eight of her double-figure minute totals came against Big Ten opponents.
In the 2021-22 season, Browne got her most significant playing time. She averaged 13.4 minutes and started eight games for the Hoosiers – all of them taking place when Mackenzie Holmes was out of action with a knee injury.
Nevertheless, Browne was a dependable player for the Hoosiers in 2022 as Indiana advanced to the Sweet 16 where the Hoosiers lost to Connecticut in their home state in the NCAA Tournament. Browne averaged her Indiana-best 2.9 points per game.
However, Browne never really got off the ground the following season. She sat out the first two months of the 2022-23 season with a thumb injury and never really got into gear. She appeared in just seven games, never appearing for more than two minutes in any of them as Lilly Meister passed her in the rotation for reserve minutes in the post.
Her Indiana career ended in unfortunate fashion as she suffered a serious hip injury in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State. Browne never played for Indiana again as she entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season.
During her Indiana career, Browne averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. By the criteria used for inclusion in the top 16 of the 2020s series, she ranked 15th in all categories except career win share total as she tied for 14th.
Browne’s career continued at Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 Conference. She played two seasons for the Dukes and was a starter in the 2025 season. She averaged 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Pittsburgh-based school. She was a teammate of Indiana Hoosier-to-be Jerni Kiaku.
