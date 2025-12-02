How To Watch Indiana vs Minnesota Basketball
Indiana is off to a 7-0 start in coach Darian DeVries' first season, but things are about to get much more challenging. The Hoosiers' nonconference schedule ranks No. 323 nationally, per KenPom, and next up is a trip to Minnesota to begin Big Ten play, followed by matchups against No. 6 Louisville, Penn State and No. 18 Kentucky.
While the first seven games have been intriguing, the next four will say a lot about how the Hoosiers match up against tough competition. That starts Wednesday at Minnesota, which represents Indiana's first true road game of the season. The Gophers are also in their first season with a new coach, Niko Medved, who came over after a successful run at Colorado State.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Minnesota
- Who: No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4, 0-0 in Big Ten)
- What: First Big Ten game for both teams
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena (14,625) in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Kansas State 86-69 at home on Nov. 25, and then defeated Bethune-Cookman 100-56 at home on Saturday. As part of the Acrisure Invitational in California, Minnesota lost 72-68 to Stanford on Thursday, and then lost 86-75 to Santa Clara on Friday.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Minnesota went 15-17 overall and finished 12th in the Big Ten with a 7-13 conference record. The Golden Gophers' season ended with a first-round loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament, and coach Ben Johnson was fired after the season.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 110-69. The Hoosiers have won the last nine matchups dating back to the 2019-20 season, including three straight wins by at least 12 points and four road wins. Indiana won the lone matchup last season 82-67 at Assembly Hall, where Oumar Ballo was one of five Hoosiers to score 13-plus points.
Meet the coaches
- Niko Medved, Minnesota: Medved, 52, is 4-4 in his first season at Minnesota. He was previously Colorado State's head coach from 2018-25, going 143-85 overall and 78-50 in Mountain West Conference play. He took Colorado State to three NCAA Tournament appearances, a fourth-place NIT finish, one conference tournament title and three top-three regular season conference finishes. He also has previous head coaching experience at Drake and Furman. Medved played basketball and golf at Minnesota, graduating in 1997.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 7-0 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Minnesota
Minnesota is off to a 4-4 start with wins over Gardner-Webb, Alcorn State, Green Bay and Chicago State, along with losses to Missouri, San Francisco, Stanford and Santa Clara. The Gophers are No. 143 in the NET rankings, including four victories coming in Quad 4. They're also ranked No. 115 overall in KenPom, with the No. 122 offensive effiency, No. 119 defensive efficiency and No. 335 adjusted tempo.
Minnesota fired coach Ben Johnson after last season and lost seven of its top eight scorers. The school hired Colorado State coach Niko Medved, who brought in nine transfers and one freshman, a class that ranked No. 81 overall and No. 16 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.
Through eight games, 6-foot-7 North Carolina transfer forward Cade Tyson leads Minnesota with 22.4 points per game on 35.9% 3-point shooting. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson was the only player to follow Medved from Colorado State to Minnesota, and at 6-foot-8 he's the team's leading rebounder at 9.1 per game. Northern Colorado transfer guard Langston Reynolds (9.8 ppg) and returning guard Isaac Asuma (9.3 ppg) lead the Gophers' backcourt.
Minnesota attempts 28.1 free throws per game, good for 22nd in the country. But they haven't shot the ball well, ranking outside the top 175 nationally in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. They're also outside the top 125 in turnovers and offensive and defensive rebounding.
The Gophers were picked to finish 16th out of 18 Big Ten teams in the preseason media poll. ESPN Analytics gives the Hoosiers an 81.4% chance of victory.
