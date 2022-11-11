'They've Got No Holes': NBA All-Star, Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Theus Comments on Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson and Reggie Theus, former NBA teammates, good friends and now coaches, patrolled the sidelines as No. 13 Indiana defeated Bethune-Cookman 101-49 on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

"Now I've got to go to dinner with him," Theus said. "And I'm going to make him buy for sure."

NBA teammates, close friends and coaches, Bethune Cookman coach Reggie Theus (left) and Indiana coach Mike Woodson (Right) shake hands at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday. Indiana Athletics

Theus and the Wildcats kept it close for a moment, taking a 10-9 lead on a Dylan Robertson alley-oop five minutes into the game, but it was all Indiana from that point on. Indiana's second unit – Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau – along with starter Jalen Hood-Schifino sparked a 25-4 run over the next 10 minutes, and the Hoosiers didn't look back. For Theus, there was no stopping Indiana on Thursday.

"They've got no holes," Theus said. "[Indiana] has the ability to throw the ball to the block on both sides of the floor and you've got shooters around those guys. When you look at those guys play, you know they're consummate team guys because they basically want to be trapped so they can give the ball to the open guy. Shooters, push the ball. You've got guys coming off the bench that are physical, get after you defensively. They've got great size. I don't see any holes."

Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting with six rebounds and two assists. Miller Kopp drained 4-of-6 3-point attempts, and Jordan Geronimo and Trey Galloway finished in double digits. As a team, the Hoosiers shot 10-for-24 from 3-point range and 21-of-22 from the free throw line.

"I'd love to be able to go to dinner with Woody and say, 'You know what, you guys didn't do this too well,' but I really can't," Theus said. "They really are very good. I think this is a team that understands the potential that they have, but are definitely a team that will grind it out and work for what they have to earn."

Theus played in the NBA from 1978 to 1991 for the Chicago Bulls, Kansas City and Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and New Jersey Nets. He was the ninth overall pick by the Bulls, made the 1978-79 NBA All-Rookie team and was an All-Star in the 1980-81 and 1982-83 seasons.

Theus scored 37 points with 11 assists in a series-clinching win for the Bulls over the Knew York Knicks in the first round of the 1981 NBA playoffs, and averaged 18.5 points across 1,026 games. As a 6-foot-7 guard himself, Theus shared his thoughts on Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has popped up on NBA draft boards already.

"I'm always particular about guards, especially big ones," Theus said. "He can get to the rim, takes it off the dribble. He's a combo guard. I think he can play both positions, and he's got some toughness to him. In games like this you never know how it's going to go. They stuck to their game plan, but I think he's going to have some big nights. In order for them to win like we think they can win, he's got to have big night.

Though Theus' team had a rough night against Indiana, he's proud to see his friend, Woodson, building toward a strong season at his alma mater.

"This is a dream come true for him," Theus said. "And as a friend, I'm incredibly happy for him. By the way, he's got a hell of a team. Oh boy, he's got a hell of a team. It's making his job a lot easier."

