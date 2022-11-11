WATCH: Malik Reneau Confidently Drains Transition 3-Pointer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malik Reneau has done it all early in his Indiana basketball career.

After tying for the team lead with 15 points in the season opener on Monday against Morehead State, Malik Reneau continued to show his versatilely on Thursday against Bethune-Cookman.

Reneau's high school teammate, Jalen Hood-Schifino, ran the fast break for Indiana and found a wide-open Reneau on the left win. Reneau confidently stepped up and drained the 3-pointer to give Indiana a 32-14 lead late in the first half.

Reneau has seven points, one rebound and one block on 3-for-4 shooting as Indiana leads Bethune-Cookman 49-23 at halftime.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Bethune-Cookman, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up, Indiana will take a week off from game action before its first big test of the 2022-23 season. The No. 13 Hoosiers travel to the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the Xavier Musketeers at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 10. Xavier is off to a 1-0 start this season after a 96-73 win over Morgan State.

Xavier is currently No. 39 overall in the KenPom rankings with the No. 32 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 54 adjusted defensive efficiency. The Musketeers were picked to finish second in the 2022-23 Big East conference preseason coaches' poll.

