WATCH: Miller Kopp Hits Corner 3 to Extend Indiana's Lead Before Halftime

Miller Kopp drilled a 3-pointer from the corner, and Indiana is 8-for-16 from 3 in the first half.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was on fire from 3 in the first half of its second regular season game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Indiana shot 8-for-16 from 3-point range in the first half, including this corner 3 from Miller Kopp. The Hoosiers head into the halftime locker room with a 49-23 lead. 

It's not just been one player carrying the load, either. Kopp is 3-for-4 from 3, followed by a 2-for-2 start from Trey Galloway, 1-for-1 from Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo and 1-for-3 from Tamar Bates. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is 0-for-4 from 3, but he's finding other ways to contribute with five assists, three rebounds and two steals. 

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Bethune-Cookman, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up, Indiana will take a week off from game action before its first big test of the 2022-23 season. The No. 13 Hoosiers travel to the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the Xavier Musketeers at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 10. Xavier is off to a 1-0 start this season after a 96-73 win over Morgan State.

Xavier is currently No. 39 overall in the KenPom rankings with the No. 32 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 54 adjusted defensive efficiency. The Musketeers were picked to finish second in the 2022-23 Big East conference preseason coaches' poll.

