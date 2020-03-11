HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Big Ten Changes Course, Will Ban Fans for Rest of Tournament

Tom Brew

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday night that beginning on Thursday attendance at all Big Ten men’s basketball tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The decision impacts fans of all eight teams who are playing on Thursday, where many of their fans had already traveled to Indianapolis. Purdue plays Thursday night, as does Indiana if it beats Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

It is important that any person attending a Big Ten sporting event consult the following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html.

The Big Ten's announcement came just hours after the NCAA announced that it will follow the lead of other sporting events and restrict fan access to its signature event, the men’s basketball tournament, due to the coronavirus outbreak. All other winter sports championships, including the women’s basketball tournament, will be under the same restriction.

The news comes just five days before Selection Sunday, when the 68-team bracket is revealed. The near-last-minute disruption presents an extraordinary logistical challenge to the NCAA and its broadcast partners, CBS and Turner Sports, and stands as the most significant disruption in the 81-year history of an event that has become a staple of American sporting culture. But the ongoing national health crisis left the NCAA with little option.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Baseball plays a second straight midweek game against Cincinnati

The Hoosiers look to end their three-game skid as they return home.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Against Nebraska

Indiana enters the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis as the No. 11 seed, and gets No. 14 seed Nebraska in the first round on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Evansville

The Hoosiers have dropped their last three games after falling to in-state foe Evansville Tuesday night.

Caleb Coffman

Meet the Opponent: The Struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska has lost 16 games in a row heading into a first-round showdown with Indiana on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana Reacts to Coronavirus Scare By Having Classes Taught Remotely For 2 Weeks

Following next week's scheduled spring break, classes at Indiana will be taught remotely for two weeks to limit contact with students because of the coronavirus scare.

Tom Brew

GameDay Preview: Indiana Baseball Hopes to Bounce Back After Disappointing Weekend

The Hoosiers needs to get back to what worked early in the season to get out of their recent lull

Caleb Coffman

by

Teejay88

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Gets Multiple Big Ten Honors

Trayce Jackson-Davis is selected to the third team on the coaches' All-Big Ten team on Monday, and he was on the All-Freshman team as well.

Tom Brew

by

Grib52

Indiana Legend Kent Benson Doing Well After Major Heart Surgery

Indiana hero Kent Benson, the starting center on college basketball's last undefeated team in 1976, is doing well after major heart surgery on Monday.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Former Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey Picks Northwestern

Stuck behind Michael Penix Jr., on the depth chart, former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey will play at Northwestern this fall as a graduate transfer.

Tom Brew

Encouraging Pairings Set For Hoosiers in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana has been a woeful underachiever in the Big Ten tournament through the years, but the pairings might suggest a nice run this year.

Tom Brew