Big Ten: How to Watch First-Place Showdown Between Wisconsin and Illinois

We're into the teeth of the Big Ten season now that we've rolled into February, and we've got a battle for first place in the league when Wisconsin and Illinois tangle on Wednesday night in Champaign. Here's how to watch, with gametimes and TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — First place is on the line here on Wednesday night when Illinois hosts Wisconsin in a critical Big Ten game.

The Illini and Badgers are both 8-2 in the league, and have played well throughout the league season. It's their first meeting of the year.

"It;'s going to be fun. This is why you come to play in the Big Ten,'' Wisconsin guard Brad Davison said. "If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Kofi Cockburn is a handful, but he's surrounded by a lot of great shooters too. You kind of go to pick your poison, and we'll try to make it difficult. We're excited to be playing them on their home floor.''

Both teams are certainly well aware of what

"If people tell you they aren't aware of what's going on, they're pulling your leg,'' Davison said. "We all look at the standings, and we know what this means. We would love to be 9-2 when it comes, and the results will come, but it's also just one game

"Our coach always says there are no bye games or get well games in the Big Ten. We've got 10 games left, and every game in a big game. The Big Ten championship is at stake in every game really.''

Here are the details on Wednesday night's game:

How to watch Wisconsin at Illinois

Who: Wisconsin Badgers (17-3, 8-2 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 8-2 in the Big Ten)

Wisconsin Badgers (17-3, 8-2 in the Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 8-2 in the Big Ten) When : 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

: 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill

State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color commentary) and Andy Katz (sideline)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color commentary) and Andy Katz (sideline) Latest Line: Illinois is a 7-point favorite over Wisconsin, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 136.5.

Illinois is a 7-point favorite over Wisconsin, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 136.5. Poll rankings: Wisconsin is ranked No. 11 and Illinois is ranked No. 18 in both thje Associated Press and Coaches pols.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 11 and Illinois is ranked No. 18 in both thje Associated Press and Coaches pols. Kenpom.com rankings: Wisconsin is No. 25 in the Kenpom.com ranking. Illinois is ranked No. 18.

Wisconsin-Illinois history

Series history: Illinois leads the overall series 113-89, and the Illini have won three straight games in the series. In games played in Champaign, Illinois leads the series 69-28

Illinois leads the overall series 113-89, and the Illini have won three straight games in the series. In games played in Champaign, Illinois leads the series 69-28 Last meeting: Both teams were ranked during their last meeting as well, with No. 5 Illinois beating No. 19 Wisconsin 74-69 on Feb. 27, 2021 in Madison, Wis. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 17 points. Wisconsin guard D'mitrik Trice went wild, scoring 29 points and hitting six three-pointers.

Maryland-Indiana most recent games

Wisconsin's last game: The Badgers took down Minnesota in Madison, winning 66-60 on Sunday night. Wisconsin had four players in double figures, with Johnny Davis leading the way with 16. Tyler Wahl had 15 and Brad Davison added 14 with four three-pointers.

The Badgers took down Minnesota in Madison, winning 66-60 on Sunday night. Wisconsin had four players in double figures, with Johnny Davis leading the way with 16. Tyler Wahl had 15 and Brad Davison added 14 with four three-pointers. Illinois's last game: The Illini beat Northwestern 59-56 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Kofi Cockburn led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds. He was the only Illini player in double figures.

