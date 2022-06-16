Big Ten Conference Announces Men's Basketball Opponents for 2022-2023 Season

The Big Ten conference announced opponents for the 2022-2023 men's basketball season on Thursday. Teams will play 20 total conference games with seven home-and-home series, plus three home-only opponents and three road-only opponents.

The Big Ten conference announced men's basketball opponents for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday.

The league is sticking with a 20-game conference schedule that begins with two games in December, followed by the remaining 18 played from late December to early march. Specific dates, times and television information will be released in the coming months.

Each team will play seven opponents at home and on the road, in addition to three home-only opponents and three road-only opponents to complete the 20-game conference slate.

Here are Indiana's opponents for the 2022-2023 Big Ten season.

Home and away:

Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

Home only:

Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Away only:

Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State

The 2023 Big Ten tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. after spending the last three seasons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

In the first year under head coach Mike Woodson, Indiana finished with a 21-14 overall record and a 9-11 mark in conference play, which resulted in a ninth-place finish in the Big Ten. Woodson took the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, defeating Wyoming in the First Four and losing to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64.

Indiana returns four starters – Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis – and welcomes in a top-10 recruiting class featuring Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and C.J. Gunn. Scholarship reserves returning for another year under Woodson include Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Tamar Bates, Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb.

Stories related to Indiana basketball: