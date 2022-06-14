Sources: Trey Galloway Undergoes Groin Surgery

Indiana's third-year guard Trey Galloway underwent groin surgery on Tuesday, and the timetable for his recovery is unknown at this point. Galloway averaged 5.5 points for Indiana last season.

According to sources, Trey Galloway underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a lingering groin injury. The timetable for his recovery is unknown at this point.

Galloway initially suffered a groin injury on Feb. 15 during Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin. This caused him to miss five games during the second half of Indiana season. Galloway returned on March 10 for Indiana's opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, where the Hoosiers defeated Michigan 74-69 after trailing by 17 points with 12:53 left in the second half.

Galloway played 21 minutes in Indiana's 80-77 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament, but he combined to play just 20 minutes against Wyoming and Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament, perhaps due to the lingering injury.

Galloway is approaching his third season on the Indiana basketball team and his second under head coach Mike Woodson. He was a three-star recruit and the No. 157 player in the class of 2020 out of The Culver Academies, according to 247Sports.

Since arriving in Bloomington, Galloway has provided a spark off the bench thanks to constant hustle, steady on-ball defense and a knack for getting to the basket. Galloway appeared in 25 games and started seven as a freshman under Archie Miller, averaging 19.6 minutes, 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

His minutes increased slightly during his sophomore season under Woodson, but injuries limited Galloway to just 20 games and three starts. He missed 10 games after breaking his wrist on Nov. 17 against Saint John's, and didn't return until Jan. 6 against Ohio State.

Galloway contributed 5.5 points and nearly two rebounds, two assists and a steal per game for Indiana last season. But a big struggle for Galloway in his first two seasons – and a necessary improvement in year three – has been his 3-point shot. Galloway 18.2 percent as a freshman and 21.4 percent as a sophomore from beyond the arc. His energy and aggressiveness is always there, but taking his game to the next level would require becoming a legitimate threat from 3.

Galloway was often in Woodson's end-of-game lineups last season because of his reliable defensive play. With the loss of starter Parker Stewart and guard Rob Phinisee, it's possible Galloway could work his way into the starting lineup for the 2022-2023, but missing a big chunk of the offseason certainly doesn't help his cause. Regardless, once healthy, Galloway will be a valuable piece to a team that is projected to contend for a Big Ten title.

